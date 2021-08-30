Connect with us

International

New Zealand Covid Update: Blast at Critical Point as Cases Fall to 53 | New Zeland

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


A drop in Covid-19 community cases could indicate the New Zealand outbreak is coming to an end on peak cases, experts say, as the government prepares to make an announcement on the Auckland and Northlands blockade and key site settings of work.

New Zealand reported 53 new cases in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant to 562. This is a drop of 30 cases from Sunday, which was the single largest day for the outbreak. , with 83 cases. There were 82 cases on Saturday.

There are 547 cases in Auckland and 15 in Wellington. Out of 562 cases, 522 are epidemiologically related to existing cases, with the results of the rest still pending.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital, with five in intensive care, but all are in stable condition.

As of Monday morning, 34,120 close contacts had been identified, with 87% of those tested for the virus. 444 sites of interest were reported and more than 16,300 tests were processed across the country on Sunday.

Nearly 47,900 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, with more than 3.33 million doses administered so far. The health ministry said Monday that a woman had died of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, known as an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. Death is the first death believed to be linked to the spread of the vaccine in New Zealand.

The Covid-19 vaccine monitoring agency, CV-ISMB, said the condition was probably due to vaccination, noting that the woman was suffering from other medical problems at the time of her death.

The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to far outweigh the risk of Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis, the health ministry said in a statement.

The site was placed in a level 4 blockade, the highest setting since the first case appeared on August 17th. By midnight Tuesday, areas south of Auckland will drop a level, but Auckland, where most cases have been, and the neighboring Northland region will have to wait until Monday afternoon to hear if their blockade will extends.

Covid-19 model Michael Plank said the big drop in cases does not mean the blast reached its peak on Sunday because testing and processing slows down over the weekend.

But he said given the case trends over the weekend, it is likely to be an indication that the explosion is on the plateau and the numbers were in line with modeling forecasts.

Plank said there was still a big question about how long the blast tail would be.

If the blockage really turns out to be effective in stopping the transmission between the bubbles, it is possible that we can see case numbers of up to 10 per day within the last type of September, and you know, if we can get down to that level, well to be in a really good position to eliminate the explosion.

Epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker said he was feeling optimistic about the numbers.

The good news is that there is no exponential increase in cases, he said.

He said the first wave of infections, transmitted before the blockade will end, with new cases mainly among family members. But there are cases that are also transmitted among essential employees, and they need to be traced, he said.

The biggest risk now of extinguishing the virus was the potential spread among workers and among people who are not engaged in responding to the pandemic in the country, he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there had been a small number of jobs operating below level 4 that had seen broadcasting within staff four so far.

If we need to further strengthen our constraints, we will, Ardern said.

This may not be a problem with the rules, say, on the factory floor, but what is probably happening before and after shifts or even during break time? We are looking at this in more detail.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said broadcasting in the workplace was a concern because despite countries not facing customers, a spread of infection among staff could result in satellite outbreaks.

When the government talks about tightening restrictions, they are likely to talk about preventing the functioning of certain jobs, or stepping up processes to stop transmission within those jobs, Wiles said.

The core definition was really strict at level 4 last time and it looks like there has been an expansion, so we have more open seats, she said.

Wiles provided the example of someone ordering boutique chocolate for shipment.

Yes technically chocolate is a food, but is it really essential? We must remember that things have changed with Delta. We can spend a few weeks without chocolate, as hard as it is.

In order for Auckland and Northland to drop levels, there would have to be a drop in cases and an assurance that the virus is not spreading to jobs, Wiles said.

Moving the rest of the country, south of Auckland, just one level to level 3 by Wednesday was cautious, because of the risk of essential workers carrying the virus between regions, Wiles said.

If South Island goes down to levels, then we need to make sure the blasts are not planted there, then they will ignite faster because there is more movement and fewer restrictions.

If the country eased restrictions too quickly, then future blockades could end longer, Wiles warned.

We have a system that was created when [the pandemic] started and it worked really well in the beginning and now you can see how well it works against the virus that has evolved. Just because it will be harder, there is no reason to throw in the towel and say we give up because the alternative is too scary to think about.

She added that while some experts, opposition politicians and business leaders were criticizing the restrictions on the blockade, the general public was on board the strategy.

Ardern will update the nation on blocking decisions for Auckland and Northland on Monday afternoon.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/30/new-zealand-covid-outbreak-at-critical-juncture-as-cases-appear-to-plateau

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: