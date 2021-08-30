New Zealand Covid Update: Blast at Critical Point as Cases Fall to 53 | New Zeland

A drop in Covid-19 community cases could indicate the New Zealand outbreak is coming to an end on peak cases, experts say, as the government prepares to make an announcement on the Auckland and Northlands blockade and key site settings of work.

New Zealand reported 53 new cases in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant to 562. This is a drop of 30 cases from Sunday, which was the single largest day for the outbreak. , with 83 cases. There were 82 cases on Saturday.

There are 547 cases in Auckland and 15 in Wellington. Out of 562 cases, 522 are epidemiologically related to existing cases, with the results of the rest still pending.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital, with five in intensive care, but all are in stable condition.

As of Monday morning, 34,120 close contacts had been identified, with 87% of those tested for the virus. 444 sites of interest were reported and more than 16,300 tests were processed across the country on Sunday.

Nearly 47,900 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, with more than 3.33 million doses administered so far. The health ministry said Monday that a woman had died of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, known as an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. Death is the first death believed to be linked to the spread of the vaccine in New Zealand.

The Covid-19 vaccine monitoring agency, CV-ISMB, said the condition was probably due to vaccination, noting that the woman was suffering from other medical problems at the time of her death.

The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to far outweigh the risk of Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis, the health ministry said in a statement.

The site was placed in a level 4 blockade, the highest setting since the first case appeared on August 17th. By midnight Tuesday, areas south of Auckland will drop a level, but Auckland, where most cases have been, and the neighboring Northland region will have to wait until Monday afternoon to hear if their blockade will extends.

Covid-19 model Michael Plank said the big drop in cases does not mean the blast reached its peak on Sunday because testing and processing slows down over the weekend.

But he said given the case trends over the weekend, it is likely to be an indication that the explosion is on the plateau and the numbers were in line with modeling forecasts.

Plank said there was still a big question about how long the blast tail would be.

If the blockage really turns out to be effective in stopping the transmission between the bubbles, it is possible that we can see case numbers of up to 10 per day within the last type of September, and you know, if we can get down to that level, well to be in a really good position to eliminate the explosion.

Epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker said he was feeling optimistic about the numbers.

The good news is that there is no exponential increase in cases, he said.

He said the first wave of infections, transmitted before the blockade will end, with new cases mainly among family members. But there are cases that are also transmitted among essential employees, and they need to be traced, he said.

The biggest risk now of extinguishing the virus was the potential spread among workers and among people who are not engaged in responding to the pandemic in the country, he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there had been a small number of jobs operating below level 4 that had seen broadcasting within staff four so far.

If we need to further strengthen our constraints, we will, Ardern said.

This may not be a problem with the rules, say, on the factory floor, but what is probably happening before and after shifts or even during break time? We are looking at this in more detail.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said broadcasting in the workplace was a concern because despite countries not facing customers, a spread of infection among staff could result in satellite outbreaks.

When the government talks about tightening restrictions, they are likely to talk about preventing the functioning of certain jobs, or stepping up processes to stop transmission within those jobs, Wiles said.

The core definition was really strict at level 4 last time and it looks like there has been an expansion, so we have more open seats, she said.

Wiles provided the example of someone ordering boutique chocolate for shipment.

Yes technically chocolate is a food, but is it really essential? We must remember that things have changed with Delta. We can spend a few weeks without chocolate, as hard as it is.