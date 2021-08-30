Neighbors use the stairs to save the person from the fire at Winnipeg’s house





Two people rescued their neighbor from a fire at the house that broke out in the Weston area of ​​Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon, the city says. The Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service responded to the fire at the one-and-a-half-story house on block 1500 on Alexander Avenue around 1:19 p.m., Winnipeg City said in a press release. That stretch of Alexander is between Cecil and Worth streets. By the time the crews arrived there, the two people inside the house had already arrived safely and heavy black smoke was coming out of the house. One was able to get out on his own while the other escaped from the second floor window after the neighbors used a ladder to help them safely. Both were evaluated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition, the announcement said. No injuries were reported. Fire crews started with an offensive attack inside the house, but had to leave due to unsafe conditions. They temporarily switched to a defensive attack and were able to return inside the house once conditions improved. The fire was declared under control at 3 p.m., about two hours after the crew arrived. Fire crews tried to launch an offensive attack but were forced to flee unsafe conditions, the city says. The fire was under control at 3 p.m. (Walther Bernal / CBC) People inside homes on both sides of what caught fire also temporarily fled their homes as a precaution, the announcement said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there are no damage assessments, the city said.

