The car deviates to avoid the collision, crashes into the Halifax cafe

A Halifax cafe had an unexpected visitor Sunday morning when a car crashed into their front stairs.

The collision occurred in Unusual Land on South Park Road around 8:20 a.m., according to Halifax Regional Police.

“It was like this crazy, crazy, loud noise,” said Jakob Conrad, a bartender working at the time.

“And then I mean, I don’t think anyone expected to see a car flying down our stairs.”

Conrad said the red SUV collided with the railing and ended up sitting in front of it inside the stairs leading to the cafe.

Happy Sunday morning! Our disk is permanently locked, but was open to you. Please use the entry below at the moment. No injuries, everyone is safe – thank you for your concern. pic.twitter.com/7Bh6671WoW –@UncommonHfx

The two people in the car, the driver and the passenger, were able to get out on their own and wait on the side of the road for police and doctors, Conrad said.

Staff Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs confirmed that a vehicle moving on South Park Street collided with the business after it left to avoid another car coming from Victoria Road.

That car was stopped at the stop sign but then entered the intersection without being handed over to the first car that had the right of way, Chambers-Spriggs said.

“So the people who actually hit the railing had to avoid the other car,” she said.

The other driver was ticketed for failing to deliver a vehicle already at the intersection.

No one was injured and Chambers-Spriggs said she did not believe there was “structural damage” to the café.

Conrad said he is not sure how much it will cost to fix the damaged front yard, railings and a window that was broken, but it will likely take several weeks to make sure the front entrance is safe to be used.

He added that the car “barely” lost the front door itself.

“It could have been a lot worse, just given that our backyard is normally quite busy and we normally have a lot of people in the lineup,” Conrad said.

“We are all very lucky for the fact that no one was hurt.”

The car was removed within an hour, and Uncommon Grounds returned for business with an outside sign telling customers they should use the side entrance.

And there was a slight silver lining: the cafes were too busy for the rest of the day, Conrad said, with rows coming out the door.

“Because everyone is safe, we can just laugh about it now we have everyone on the south end coming in to check it out,” Conrad said.