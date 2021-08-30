Up to 5 rockets were fired at Kabul airport, the US official told CNN





The C-RAM defense system installed at the airport was hit by missiles, the official said. There are currently no reports of casualties.

C-RAM is an automated system that detects incoming attacks and uses a machine gun to destroy incoming fire before it hits its target. The system has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan to eavesdrop and destroy future missiles aimed at US forces.

The U.S. official said the missiles aimed at the airport may have been fired by ISIS-K, but warned that it was too early to know for sure.

A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in the missile attack. The video taken by CNN showed the vehicle on fire on a road in Kabul’s Khair Khana district after the rockets were fired.

The burnt debris of the car is covered with debris, missing glass in all windows and melted tire from the tires. The car appears to have been modified, with six large pipes visible inside the burnt skeleton. Zia ud Din, a potato seller whose house was near where the car was parked, heard the sound of rockets being fired. “There were some big shocks, we were all inside the house – the whole family – when we heard loud bangs, we ran into the garden, everything caught fire,” he said. “Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.” Taliban fighters had initially cordoned off the road, telling passersby that the situation remained dangerous, though they later left reporters on the street. Eyewitnesses said one of the rockets hit a nearby building. A rocket fire was visible at a nearby tower, though Taliban fighters and eyewitnesses said there were no casualties in the building. The rocket strike comes just days after two suicide bombings at the airport killed more than 170 people, including 13 members of the US service. At least 200 people were injured in Thursday’s attack. ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, has claimed that an ISIS militant carried out the suicide attack but gave no evidence to support the claim. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned that another terrorist attack at the airport was “very likely in the next 24-36 hours”, citing US military commanders. On Sunday, U.S. forces launched a drone strike targeting suspected ISIS-K militants, the second such attack in three days. Although the U.S. initially said there were no indications of civilian casualties, the military acknowledged casualty reports later Sunday. Nine members of a family – including six children, the youngest just 2 years old – were killed in a drone strike targeting a car in Kabul, a family relative told CNN. U.S. forces have been vying to complete their evacuation operation from Afghanistan ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops and under the threat of a new terrorist attack at the airport. Although the government has faced calls both internationally and domestically to extend the deadline, Biden has insisted they will complete operations by the end of the month. Since Aug. 13, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of some 114,400 people from Afghanistan, a White House official said Sunday. Earlier Monday, Kabul residents said they had heard an explosion in the early hours of the morning, although there was no clear indication of the type of explosion or any official confirmation of the source of the explosion. US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the rocket attack, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. Psaki added that Biden was informed “operations continue uninterrupted” at the airport as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.

