Parameters emotionally recounts the work of the first line of COVID-19

An NSW paramedic has recounted the “touching” incident when a boy blamed himself for his single mother’s fight with COVID-19.

A New South Wales medical assistant has made an emotional appeal to the public to be vaccinated as he detailed the confrontation scenes on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. NSW Ambulance Inspector Joe Ibrahim appeared at the NSW COVID-19 update Monday morning after the state recorded 1,290 new community infections and four deaths. In a touching confession, Mr. Ibrahim shared the shocking moment when a boy blamed himself for his mother’s fight with COVID-19. Mr Ibrahim arrived at a home in Sydney Western, where a single mother of a son and daughter were battling COVID-19. “She was getting worse when I got there, I integrated with the team and offered her critical treatment for the time, but while she did, her son made me a comment,” he said. “This comment was, ‘I think this is my fault. I think I gave my mother COVID’. “It stopped me in my tracks and stopped my team in our tracks and absolutely broke our hearts.” The incident is not an unusual situation for the attending physicians who face similar heartbreaking incidents every day. Mr Ibrahim begged the public to come out and get vaccinated, saying “you do not only care about your health, but your neighbors, your community and after us, as front-line health workers”. “We are calling on you again. We need your help. “The way to fight this virus is vaccination,” he said. Medical doctors have been forced to wear restrictive PPE, which includes plastic dresses, goggles and gloves to protect themselves during 12-hour shifts. “We wear this not only to protect us, but to protect our family, to protect the wider community and your family,” Ibrahim said. He said the pandemic was the first time in his 12-year career that he feared it would endanger his family through his work. “For the first time though, I’m bringing this risk because of this contagious virus home to my beautiful wife and boys,” the assistant doctor said. Mr Ibrahim is the latest in a string of front-line employees to appear in COVID-19 updates in NSW to recount the horrific scenes that front-line workers experience every day. Overnight the state reached 6.8 million vaccines, meaning nearly two-thirds have taken the first dose and 36 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

