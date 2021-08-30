LOOK LIVE: Health authorities provide Victoria COVID-19 cases, blocking update

Mysterious cases are still the biggest concern for Victorian health authorities as they announced the blast was “largely under control”, while a health manager from Western Health detailed the difficulties nurses are facing in emergency departments.

Chief health official Brett Sutton has described the Delta outbreak in Victoria as “mostly under control” – but mysterious cases are still a concern for health teams.

“Most of the outbreak is under control, but for those areas that are seeing mystery cases in particular, the Hobsons Bay, Wyndham and Hume local government areas, we are seeing ongoing mystery cases among those other related cases,” he said. he said.

“They pose a challenge for all of us in terms of changing restrictions in the future.”

Prof Sutton went on to stress the importance of submitting for testing if people are experiencing minor symptoms as it will help contract trackers.

He added that health teams and the government were still at the end of plans as to how long the blockade would last as Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said there were “many cases” to consider opening Thursday as planned.

The Chief Health Officer noted the mental strain on Victorians, especially children, as the government seeks to provide more freedom for double-vaccinated residents and ease restrictions in low-case local government areas.

“It would be good to have national stability on issues of perceived equality and justice. There is reason for double-vaccinated people to have greater freedom, but this is still being worked on,” Prof Sutton said.

Kylie Fisher, Senior Health Manager for Western Health in Victoria, appeared during Monday’s COVID-19 press conference to reveal that she is “terrified” by public calls to lift home-stay health orders.

She detailed the concern from nurses and hospital staff after experiencing up to 400 COVID-19-positive patients administered in her departments during the 2020 outbreak.

“They often came to me shocked, sometimes in tears, they were worried, they would come to work worried, they were worried about their colleagues, they were worried about how they would support their colleagues in the wards,” he said. she.

“They were worried about their families, they would go home after 12-hour shifts, long shifts, take a shower before leaving work, they would drive home, they would change in the garages. them and would take another shower before entering. “

She described how the nurses sat in tears and were forced to comfort each other, blood through the bridge of their noses after wearing protective masks for up to 12 hours a day and blisters on their feet as they walked “miles” every day running between wards different.

Fisher begged Victorians to be vaccinated to protect their family and friends and to ease pressure on health workers across the state.

The Department of Health announced that Victoria recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases with 73 local infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 52 are related to existing explosions with 21 of those under investigation.

At least 24 infections were in isolation for their full infectious period.

Nine are linked to the Shepparton blast, five to the MyCentre childcare center at Broadmeadows, five to Al-Taqwa College, five to the Hobson’s Bay group and two to Glenroy West Elementary School.

Two cases are related to an emergency department, two are related to the Chemist Warehouse in Hoppers Crossing, one to the Royal Melbourne Wide Hospital, one to St Kilda East and one to the Barkley Square Mall.

There was one associated and another 20 known case-related infections associated with the Caroline Springs Shopping Center.

In Victoria there are now more than 16,000 primary close contacts and more than 20,000 secondary close contacts.

There are now 805 active cases in the state. The results came from more than 41,000 tests – a drop to 10,000 by Sunday.

Health Minister Martin Foley revealed that Victoria is approaching half the target of one million COVID-19 vaccines under their launch.

“We have currently reduced to 455,000 doses administered through that program since the campaign started. And we have seen a very strong demand for Pfizer reservations that have been in place on our state websites,” he said.

“While there are currently no Pfizer bookings currently available for first doses on that system, do not give up, because the more they become available from Commonwealth, the more systems we put in place and it will just show again how strong “the demand is for the Victorians.”

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced that the state’s sixth blockade would be extended beyond September 2, as cases continued to rise in the community.

“We see a lot of cases today that we seriously consider opening later this week,” he told a COVID-19 news conference on Sunday.

“It will not be possible for us to be able to open our Victorian community in just a few days.”

The prime minister said he would announce any changes to the current restrictions sometime this week.

He stressed that the numbers should be “as far as we can get” before Sutton advises which rules can be eased.

Melbourne sits as the second city or country to have spent the most time in closing with 211 days.