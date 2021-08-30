Exile or imprisonment: Grim choice in the face of Russian opposition leaders

MOSKW Evoking the dark era of Soviet oppression, Russian politicians and journalists are being driven into exile in increasing numbers.

The steady stream of politically motivated emigration that had accompanied President Vladimir V. Putin for two decades turned into a torrent this year. Opposition figures, their aides, human rights activists and even freelance journalists are increasingly being given a simple choice: to flee or face imprisonment.

A senior ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny left Russia this month, state media said, adding him to a list of dozens of dissidents and journalists believed to have left this year. Taken together, experts say, it is the largest wave of political emigration in Russia’s post-Soviet history.

These years of forced evictions are reminiscent of a tactic implemented by the KGB during the last decades of the Soviet Union, when secret police told some dissidents that they could go west or east into exile or to a Siberian prison camp. Now, as then, the Kremlin seems to be betting that forcing high-profile critics abroad is less of a headache than imprisoning them, and that Russians abroad are easily portrayed as traitors in conflicts with the West.