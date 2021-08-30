International
Exile or imprisonment: Grim choice in the face of Russian opposition leaders
MOSKW Evoking the dark era of Soviet oppression, Russian politicians and journalists are being driven into exile in increasing numbers.
The steady stream of politically motivated emigration that had accompanied President Vladimir V. Putin for two decades turned into a torrent this year. Opposition figures, their aides, human rights activists and even freelance journalists are increasingly being given a simple choice: to flee or face imprisonment.
A senior ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny left Russia this month, state media said, adding him to a list of dozens of dissidents and journalists believed to have left this year. Taken together, experts say, it is the largest wave of political emigration in Russia’s post-Soviet history.
These years of forced evictions are reminiscent of a tactic implemented by the KGB during the last decades of the Soviet Union, when secret police told some dissidents that they could go west or east into exile or to a Siberian prison camp. Now, as then, the Kremlin seems to be betting that forcing high-profile critics abroad is less of a headache than imprisoning them, and that Russians abroad are easily portrayed as traitors in conflicts with the West.
Their strategy is: First, get rid of them, said Dmitry G. Gudkov, a popular opposition politician in Moscow who fled in June. And if you can not squeeze them, throw them in jail.
On August 7, Lyubov Sobol, Mr. Navalny’s most prominent ally who had remained inside Russia, flew to Turkey, pro-Kremlin television channels reported. Earlier this month, a court convicted Ms. Sobol with a year and a half restrictions on its movement, including a ban on leaving the Moscow region. But authorities gave her a few weeks before the sentence went into effect a clear signal to Ms. Sobol that she had one last chance to get out.
Of course it is better to participate in Russian politics from within Russia, Ms. Sobol said in a recent interview. But for now, the risks of this are huge.
Speaking to The New York Times on Aug. 5, Ms. Sobol admitted she was considering leaving because she faced jail time in other pending criminal cases. She has remained active on social media, commenting on events in Russia, but has not revealed her whereabouts; on Thursday, she posted that a surgeon in Armenia had performed a long delayed nose operation.
Andrei Soldatov, who co-authored a book on the history of Russians abroad, countrymen, with Irina Borogan, described the practice of expelling dissidents as a very clever tactic by the Kremlin. Both have been in exile in London since September after receiving signals that it would be dangerous to return, Mr Soldatov said.
When people can choose between further radicalization or removal, people still have a choice and they leave, he said. This reduces the pressure in the system.
This wave of departures of the years affected by the blow of opposition that followed the return of Mr. Navalnys in Russia in January involved more than a dozen national and regional figures in Mr. Navalnys, which has been outlawed as extremist; other opposition activists from across the country; and journalists whose news has been banned or labeled as foreign agents.
An investigative journalist, Roman Badanin, was on a family vacation in Africa last month when his outlet, Proekt, was declared an undesirable organization, making any connection to it a potential crime. He considered returning home to face prosecution. Doing so could have made him a political star, but it would have hampered his ability to continue as a journalist, and the time spent in prison would have been my less productive years, he said.
Thus Mr. Badanin flew from Morocco to New York, packing some holiday clothes for the warm weather. He has stayed with a friend in California and helped some of his staff members leave Russia. Mr Badanin said that when police raided his MPs’ home, the message could not have been clearer: The detective was late returning the passport he had found.
The question for young expatriates is how to stay relevant at home. Mr. Badanin plans to create a Russian-based media outlet of interest to people in Russia, a challenge because Russian migrants often break away from their homeland and become interested only in each other.
Former oil tycoon Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky, who spent 10 years in prison after falling out with Mr Putin and now lives in London, said he spends 12 hours a day immersed in communications with people in Russia. He is determined, Mr Khodorkovsky said in a telephone interview, to make sure he does not lose touch with a country he last saw as a free man in 2003.
Two media outlets and a group of legal rights in Russia backed by Mr. Khodorkovsky were shut down this month after organizations affiliated with it were declared undesirable. Andrei Pivorarov, a former leader of the Mr Khodorkovskys Open Russia movement, was arrested after boarding a flight to Warsaw in May, a sign that not all dissidents are allowed to flee.
I believed that it was necessary to continue working in nature and in public until the last moment, as long as this opportunity existed, said Mr. Khodorkovsky. But now, he said, the risks of such work have become too great.
As opposition leaders leave, the pro-Kremlin news media reports with contempt on their departures. A comment posted on a popular pro-Kremlin account on the social network Telegram, for example, said Mrs. Sobols showed that Navalnyites could not associate with anything other than cowardly mice.
Mr. Navalnys’s associates are trying to maintain their influence through corruption investigations and live broadcasts on YouTube, and campaigning for a coordinated protest vote in Russia’s September parliamentary elections. But they do not emphasize the fact that they are abroad.
Ivan Zhdanov, executive director of the team of Mr. Navalnys, fled Russia in January, helping to coordinate the protests that followed the return and arrest of Mr Navalnys. Navalnys. He decided not to return after Russian authorities accused him of recruiting minors to protest. In a telephone interview from a location in Europe that he would not reveal, he argued that the battlefield of Russian politics had shifted largely to the Internet.
“What matters is what we are doing, not whether a certain employee or a certain number of employees have crossed the border of the Russian Federation,” Zhdanov said.
In March, police in southern Russia arrested Zhdanovs, the 66-year-old father of a retired local official, on suspicion of abuse of office. He is now imprisoned in Far North Russia.
These are terrorists who took hostages, Zhdanov said of the arrest of his fathers, vowing he would not change direction.
For Mr. Gudkov, the Moscow politician, it was the threat of imprisonment for a relative that forced him to leave the country.
In June, people close to authorities summoned Mr Gudkovs’s wife and father to convey the message that he and his 61-year-old aunt faced jail in a case over unpaid rent. Despite being a suspect in a criminal investigation, Mr Gudkov was able to get in his car and go to Ukraine, an move he believes eased pressure on his aunt.
Mr. Gudkov, who served in Parliament from 2011 to 2016, said Russian authorities were convinced that not enough dissidents were allowed to leave the country in the Soviet era, leading to internal political pressure that helped destroy the country.
But officials fail to recognize the importance of the internet, he said.
Our generals in the security agencies are preparing for the last war, said Mr. Gudkov from his current place of refuge, Bulgaria. Now if you leave, you sound just as good, if not better.
Some critics of Putin would disagree.
Yulia Galyamina, who helped lead a campaign against a referendum last year that allowed Mr Putin to rule until 2036, said she refused to take the suggestion to leave while under criminal investigation. She received a two-year suspension, barring her from running for Parliament in September. She is now working with another opposition candidate, but stays away from street protests on the advice of her lawyer.
Excuse me, but how will anything change here if everyone leaves? she said. When everything starts to collapse, power will fall into the hands of those close by.
Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.
