Bung Moktar: Sabah lost a respected leader with Sakaran’s death





KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has lost a respected leader with the death of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Sakaran Dandai, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. In a statement Monday (August 30th), Bung said Sakaran had made major contributions to the country’s development, particularly in Sabah. “I had the privilege of working under his leadership when he was prime minister. His people-friendly approaches made him loved by the people,” said Bung, who is also head of state of Umno. Bung said Sakaran was also a religious icon and his efforts included starting the United Sabah Islamic Association to carry out Islamic activities in the state. Sakaran, 91, died Monday morning (August 30) from Covid-19 at a private hospital. His remains were buried in Makam Pahlawan at 11.55am according to the standard operating procedure established by the Ministry of Health. According to his son Datuk Nasir Sakaran, his father was a family man who had always given them guidance, emphasizing not only academic qualifications but also religious knowledge. Despite his busy schedule when he was active in politics or as governor, Nasir said his late father always cared for people. “We would like to thank the state government for all the assistance provided,” he said. Sakaran left behind 12 children (seven from the first marriage and five from the second) and 60 grandchildren. He was Yang di-Pertua Negeri for two terms from 1995 to 2002 before retiring. Prior to that, he held the post of Prime Minister in 1994. Also present at the funeral were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Yasni, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

