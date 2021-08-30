Can Afghanistan’s main broadcasters survive the Taliban?





Over the past two decades, Afghan broadcaster Tolo has been known for provocative programs as well Burka Avenger, in which an animated superheroine uses martial arts to defeat villains trying to close a girls ’school. Millions of Afghans have also tuned in with her Turkish soap operas, her popular 6pm news and reality show Ylli Afghan, featuring female singers dancing vigorously in the Afghan version of American Idol. Since the Taliban invaded Afghanistan ‘s capital, Kabul, on August 15, however, Tolo’ s usual lineup is being complemented by something else: educational programming on Islamic morality. Whether her pop music menu and female television executives survive the Taliban in the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be a barometer of insurgent tolerance for opposing views and values. To be honest, I’m still surprised we’re working, he said You get Mohsen, Co-owner of Tolo, a former Australian-Afghan investor banker who formed the Moby Group, which owns Tolo, in 2002. We know what the Taliban represent.

Eager to gain international legitimacy, the Taliban have sought to be renamed the most moderate since they attacked Kabul, offering amnesty to former rivals and urging women to join the government. They have pledged to support media freedom, provided the media adheres to Islamic values. A Taliban spokesman even appeared on a news program in Tolo run by a female speaker just days after the group captured Kabul.

But journalists and human rights lawyers say there are ominous signs that a violent media crackdown is taking place. Taliban fighters shot a journalist from Deutsche Welle, the German broadcaster, who had already fled the country, shooting dead one of his family members and seriously injuring another, according to transmitter. Tha Mohseni Ziyar Khan Yaad, a Tolo journalist and a cameraman were beaten by five Taliban gunmen during reporting on Wednesday. He said the Taliban were thrown from a Land Cruiser and confiscated their equipment and mobile phones. The Taliban have also banned at least two female journalists from working for the public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan. And the female speaker in Tolo, who grabbed world headlines when she interviewed a Taliban spokesman who has since fled the country, along with many other journalists.

Many Afghan social media influencers have also deactivated their Facebook and Twitter accounts and gone into hiding. Khadija Amin, a spokeswoman for the public broadcaster, said in a telephone interview that the day the Taliban entered Kabul, one of the militants took her place at the station. The Taliban also warned Afghan women that it may be safer for them to stay home until Taliban fighters are trained on how not to mistreat them. We are in a very bad situation, said Ms. Amin, adding that male journalists were now afraid to sit next to their female colleagues or even talk to them. There is no more room for us here, she said.

Tolo became famous after the United States ousted the Taliban in 2001, hitting Afghans hungry for news and entertainment after being stopped by insurgents in independent news, music and film. Today, Tolo is the largest and most popular broadcaster in Afghanistan, with its Pashto and Dari language channels watched by about 60 percent of Afghans who watch television and listen to the radio. In 2003, armed with a $ 220,000 grant from the U.S. government, Mr. Mohsen started a radio station, Arman FM, which played Afghan and Indian pop music. His American benefactors thought he was crazy, Mr. Mohsen recalled: Afghanistan barely had electricity and had no shampoo or soft drink companies to advertise. But within months, Arman became a national sensation with listeners blasting the station from speakers on the streets of Kabul.

Today, its Moby Group has about 500 employees in Afghanistan and broadcasts to South and Central Asia and the Middle East. Updated August 30, 2021, 7:44 am ET Long-term observers in Afghanistan say it is difficult to underestimate the impact that Tolo has had on shaping Afghanistan’s media culture. Tolo was a pioneer, said Andrew North, a former BBC journalist who trained Afghan journalists. They reached out and shook things up, and everyone else followed. In January 2016, the Taliban attacked Tolon when a suicide bomber struck his car on a bus carrying Tolo TV employees, killing seven staff members and injuring 15 others. The Taliban accused Tolon of promoting shame, infidelity, foreign culture and nudity. Mr Mohseni stressed that this time, the Taliban will face a difficult struggle to suppress the media in a country that has been radically transformed in the last 20 years. Afghanistan that the Taliban invaded this month has a vibrant media culture, with approximately 170 radio stations across the country and dozens of television stations in Kabul alone. They broadcast everything from tough news documentaries to game shows. Social media has also provided a cacophonic outlet for debate and controversy.

The media in Afghanistan has been one of the greatest achievements in the last 20 years, said Mr. Mohseni. Dangerous is dangerous, we are in a difficult neighborhood, but you have been able to express yourself.

Mr Mohseni said a massive crackdown on news media would also be difficult in the TikTok and Twitter era. About 60 percent of Afghans are 25 years old or younger, he noted, and they had come of age with mixed classes of male and female students; uncovered women; and Snapchat. Today’s Taliban are shrewd. They control or stop smartphones and WhatsApp in remote villages. They can monitor phones, he said. But the country has changed, the population is young and the Taliban will not suddenly be able to deprogram people and tell them the world is flat when they know it is not. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, people who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. Massoud Sanjer, content director for entertainment arm Tolos, recalled that during the recent Taliban rule, he watched foreign films like Braveheart by installing a satellite dish banned on his roof, hidden behind a concrete wall. Afghans know how to adapt to the circumstances, he said. Mr Mohseni said that after entering Kabul, the Taliban visited the Tolos complex, confiscated all weapons issued by the state and offered their protection. He said Tolo politely refused. Although many female journalists have fled, he added, some have continued to report on the ground despite his pleas for them to stay home. Although he said the content of the Tolos news was not being censored, a summary of recent coverage on the popular Tolos 6 PM News showed some signs of self-censorship. Stories about what a future Taliban government might look like are clearly missing or underestimated, such as the profiles of Taliban leaders.

Tolo, however, has not shied away from reporting on Taliban misconduct or Afghan opposition, including the Panjshir resistance movement and thousands of Afghans desperately trying to escape.

Lotfullah Najafizada, director of Tolo News, said in an interview that after Kabul fell, there had been internal debate on the broadcaster whether it would close. But he said a decision was made to stay in the air. The closure would be a statement to the Taliban, he said. We do not take daily orders from the Taliban, he added. We cover what we think is news. But Afghan journalists and free media advocates fear the hard-fought progress could soon be lost. Samiullah Mahdi, a former Tolo manager and lecturer at Kabul University, said journalists like him had spent 20 years trying to build a pluralistic media industry, rejecting opportunities abroad. Now, many involved are fleeing. Microphones and cameras versus AK-47, he said. It is a difficult battle. Facing that reality, Mr. Mohsen said he had prepared an emergency plan. He would broadcast Tolo from Europe or the Middle East if closed. Isabella Kwai contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/30/world/asia/afghanistan-tolo-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos