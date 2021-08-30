International
Western NSW records the first death from COVID-19
An aboriginal man has become the first person to die amid the COVID-19 outbreak in western NSW.
Western NSW Health chief executive Scott McLachlan confirmed the death at a news conference this morning.
A very sad and gloomy day today with the death of a 50-year-old Aboriginal man in Dubbo, McLachlan said.
Our sincere sympathies and thoughts go out to family and friends and the wider Aboriginal community in Dubbo and throughout the region.
It came as the state recorded 1290 more overnight cases, and three more deaths in Sydney.
There were 51 other cases in Western NSW, and nine more in the Far West, including seven in Wilcannia.
McLachlan said the man had basic health conditions and was not vaccinated.
People were urged not to delay vaccination
McLachlan urged people to go ahead and get vaccinated, and if they have any signs of symptoms get tested.
This gentleman was not vaccinated, Said Mr. McLachlan.
We know people will die if vaccines do not get into gunswith
We know there is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a good chance people will be vaccinated in western NSW.
May I pray pleaseall,this is the time for all of ussteptake blows, strike twice, do not be confused anymore.
It’s a very sad day for Dubbo and the whole region.
Tthere are currently 16 people in hospital with COVID in the western region 12 in Dubbo, and four in Orange.
Of these, four are in Intensive Care and three are in ventilators.
Vaccination isOurssolutions to stop peopledying,Tha McLachlan.
It prevents people from entering intensive care, it prevents people from being really thieves.
Work: fears death could be “one of many”
Federal Indigenous Affairs spokeswoman Linda Burney sent condolences to the husband’s family and friends and said his death has a devastating impact on the Dubbo community.
“” He was the great uncle. He saw his nephew only once. “
Ms Burney said she was concerned there could be further deaths in indigenous communities given the higher rates of chronic diseases, overcrowded living conditions and lower vaccination rates.
“I’m terribly afraid this could be the first death of many people, I’m not trying to be alarming I’re trying to be realistic,” she told NITV News.
Wiradjuri’s wife said his death was preventable and said more needed to be done to see New South West and Far West New Wales have greater access to vaccines.
“The federal government was warned in March, 2020, that this would be the result they did not intervene.”
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said he was “saddened” to hear of her husband’s death.
“I express my deepest condolences to his family, community and all affected by his death and urge everyone to respect the privacy of families and communities,” he said in a statement.
“For all Indigenous Australians in Western NSW: We understand that these are very challenging times.
“Stay alert, stay home and protect our crowd. If you are not yet vaccinated, contact your Aboriginal Health Service, GP or visit Australia.gov.au to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Sources
2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/article/2021/08/30/western-nsw-records-first-covid-19-death
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]