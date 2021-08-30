Western NSW records the first death from COVID-19

An aboriginal man has become the first person to die amid the COVID-19 outbreak in western NSW.

Western NSW Health chief executive Scott McLachlan confirmed the death at a news conference this morning.

A very sad and gloomy day today with the death of a 50-year-old Aboriginal man in Dubbo, McLachlan said.

Our sincere sympathies and thoughts go out to family and friends and the wider Aboriginal community in Dubbo and throughout the region.

It came as the state recorded 1290 more overnight cases, and three more deaths in Sydney.

There were 51 other cases in Western NSW, and nine more in the Far West, including seven in Wilcannia.

McLachlan said the man had basic health conditions and was not vaccinated. People were urged not to delay vaccination

McLachlan urged people to go ahead and get vaccinated, and if they have any signs of symptoms get tested.

This gentleman was not vaccinated, Said Mr. McLachlan.

We know people will die if vaccines do not get into gunswith

We know there is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a good chance people will be vaccinated in western NSW.

May I pray pleaseall,this is the time for all of ussteptake blows, strike twice, do not be confused anymore.

It’s a very sad day for Dubbo and the whole region.

Tthere are currently 16 people in hospital with COVID in the western region 12 in Dubbo, and four in Orange.

Of these, four are in Intensive Care and three are in ventilators.

Vaccination isOurssolutions to stop peopledying,Tha McLachlan.