Schools across Europe need to stay open and become safer for staff and children, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef ​​have called for, as a new term begins with the highly transmissible yet dominant Delta variant in region.

The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption of education in history, said Hans Kluge, head of the WHO region in Europe. It is vital that classroom-based learning continues uninterrupted.

Kluge said that as the pandemic continued, educating children safely in a physical school environment was of paramount importance to their education, mental health and social skills, and should become a primary objective for governments.

Forty-four of the 53 WHO countries in the European region closed their schools nationwide at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020, and while most reopened that September, rising infection rates caused restrictions new and more closures in dozens of places during the fall and winter.

Mass absences and frequent school closures continued in some places during the spring and early summer, with more than 1 million children, or 14.3% of the age group, out of school for Covid-related or isolated reasons or because their school was closed in England in late July.

“We encourage all countries to keep schools open and urge all schools to take measures to minimize the risk of Covid-19 and the spread of variants during the new school year,” Kluge said in a statement. jointly with the Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund for Europe and Central Asia, Philippe Cori.

Both organizations said teachers and other school staff should be the main target groups for national vaccination programs, adding that all children aged 12 and over with basic health conditions should also be vaccinated.

School facilities should also be made safer by improving classroom ventilation, reducing classroom sizes where possible, maintaining rules of physical distancing, and regularly testing both students and staff, they recommended.

The pandemic is not over, Cori said. Children and young people may not risk having another year of interrupted learning. [They] have been the silent victims of the pandemic, and the most marginalized have been among the hardest hit.

Schools were places of learning, security and play at the heart of our communities, he said. When locked up, children lose learning and staying with their friends and may be exposed to domestic violence. We need to make sure they reopen and that they stay open safely.

The highly transmissible Delta variant had added an extra layer of concern and complication to the new school year, the organization said, with the persistently high incidence of the virus in the community making transmission more likely in schools.

Vaccination is our best line of defense against the virus as we continue to pursue the public and social health measures we know we work with, including testing, sequencing, tracking, isolation and quarantine, Kluge said.

For the pandemic to end we need to rapidly increase vaccinations fairly across all countries, including supporting the production and distribution of vaccines, he said. The data clearly showed that being fully vaccinated significantly reduced the risk of serious illness and death.

Both organizations announced a set of eight recommendations including ensuring that schools were among the last places to close and the first to open, implementing effective testing, risk mitigation and vaccination strategies, and protecting mental well-being. and social of children.

Teachers in the region underlined the importance of the recommendations. For almost two years, the words Covid-19 and online schooling have marked our lives, said Milena Maric, a high school math teacher from Belgrade to Serbia.

The school system in Serbia adapted rapidly. But the students lacked continuity, socialization, collaborative work, sharing ideas in real time, communication without technology. I know that the only way out of this situation is to respect the measures that prevent the transmission of the virus, and if we vaccinate all educators.