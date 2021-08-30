More Mexican military crews on the road to help the fires of our era BC

Sixty more Canadian Army members were expected to arrive on Sunday before Christ to help fight the fires

VERNON (NEWS 1130) – More help is coming to support Fire Service firefighters in BC as they continue to make progress on several fires in British Columbia.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says another 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were expected to arrive Sunday, doubling a contingent that landed Saturday to help fight an out-of-control fire west of Vernon, BC

P URDITSO: #BCWildfire continues to respond to the fire of the Skaha stream (K52739), currently estimated at 17 ha. 20 ground personnel are on site supported by 1 piece of heavy equipment and skimmers. Smoke and aircraft may remain visible for #Penticton & # BCHwy7 throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/gCLXXl3R1l – BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 29, 2021

The BC Wildfire service reported progress this weekend on all wings of the fire that has burned more than 800 square miles.

He says a controlled ignition is scheduled for Monday if conditions remain favorable.

The Emergency Operations Center says additional firefighters from Mexico also arrived this weekend to help fight a fire just outside West Kelowna, and crews are making “good progress.”

The BC Fire Service also made significant gains in several fires that went out of control in the “hold” on Saturday, including two blazes northwest of Castlegar.