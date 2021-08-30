International
The Police Federation calls for more officers to apply for the BC vaccine passport
The BC chapter of the National Police Federation is calling for more resources for officers to adequately enforce the provincial vaccine passport, which takes effect on September 13th.
The federation, which represents about 20,000 RCMP officers across Canada, issued a statement Sunday expressing concern over recent comments by Prime Minister John Horgan that businesses would be able to call police to help difficult clients. who oppose the passport.
“While our members, as always, will respond professionally to businesses and individuals in need of police support, they are being called upon to do more and more without additional resources or funding,” said the president of the National Police Federation. Brian Sauv.
Passport will require proof of vaccination to do things like eat at a restaurant, watch a movie at the theater or attend a fitness class in BC Residents who want to attend those activities will need to at least one dose of vaccine by 13 September and will need to be fully vaccinated by 24 October.
Speaking from Logan Lake, BC, on Friday, Horgan said that if businesses have trouble with customers, they can call law enforcement, as they already do.
‘Just another question’
But Rob Farrer, director of the Pacific Division of the National Police Federation, says RCMP officers are already deployed throughout the province.
Farrer says about 650 officers have been deployed throughout Christ to help with the fires, and Fairy Creek protests on Vancouver Island have also taken a long time.
“It’s just another question,” Farrer said of the passport enforcement. “Our concern is, where do the resources for this come from?”
Making things worse, Farrer says, is the impact of the pandemic on recruitment over the past 18 months. While a typical year would have 1,200 graduate recruits, this year only 380 passed it through the program.
Farrer would not specify how many additional officers would be needed, as it would depend on the needs of each municipality, but the federation has requested $ 190 million to increase its national training division alone.
This is not the first time the federation has called on the province to implement the COVID-19 measures.
In April, he criticized the checkpoints that Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth announced for enforcing cross-provincial travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.
Roadblocks were eventually limited to four or five major highways in the province. Farrer says this made it much more manageable for officers to support.
But a general call for police to support businesses across the province that are struggling with anti-passport clients is a whole other level of engagement, Farrer says.
“We are not saying do not call the police if necessary, but we must be careful when you say, ‘Well, the police will do that,'” he said. “We are fully charged as it is.”
CBC News approached the prime minister’s office for comment, but did not receive a response ahead of schedule.
