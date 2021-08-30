International talks aim at consensus for Taliban government | Taliban





Talks are expected in Doha and New York to reach an international consensus on the conditions for recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan. There are signs of tensions between the superpowers as Russia called on the US to release the reserves of the Afghan central bank that Washington blocked after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban earlier this month. “If our Western counterparts are really concerned about the fate of the Afghan people, then we should not create additional problems for them by freezing gold and foreign exchange reserves,” said Kremlin envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov. He said the US should urgently freeze these assets, to strengthen the rate of fall of the national currency. The major Western powers of the G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details on how the Kabul civilian airport could be reopened to allow those who want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. More than 100 countries signed a joint statement saying the Taliban had agreed to facilitate this. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is chairing the meeting and is expected to announce his outcome later. At the same time, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas began a four-day sweep across countries bordering Afghanistan to secure their refugee settlement agreement temporarily, or to use the country as a transit point pending processing. . So far Qatar has acted as a transit point for more than 40% of the 100,000 refugees plus airlifted from the country. Maas will visit Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Pakistan. In Turkey, his first stop, Maas said he was grateful for the country’s offer. We urge the Taliban to promise security, he said. We need to negotiate with the Taliban. They want the airport to be operated. In this regard, we are ready to contribute both financially and technically. James Cleverly, the British minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said he could not see how Kabul airport could be operated by foreign powers without boots on the ground, something that is currently not possible. On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres will convene a meeting in New York of ambassadors from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France to discuss a possible joint resolution on Afghanistan that could be passed later this week. The resolution was discussed over the weekend. The UK has said its four international priorities are: preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorists; responding to the dire humanitarian situation; maintaining regional stability; and holding the Taliban accountable for human rights. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is necessary for the West to work pragmatically with Russia and China on the future of Afghanistan. The Kremlin on Monday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macrons’ proposal to establish a safe zone in Kabul to protect humanitarian operations. This is certainly a proposal that should be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/30/international-talks-consensus-taliban-government

