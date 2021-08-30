The group of robbers binds hostages with cars in the Brazilian city





RIO DE JANEIRO Heavily armed assailants attacked a small town in southeastern Brazil early Monday in a brazen operation to rob banks that included explosives, burnt vehicles and hostages that were related to the car roofwith The riot in Araatuba, a city that is home to about 200,000 in So Paulo state, left at least three people dead, police officials said Monday morning. The mayor urged residents to stay home as police experts tried to defuse 14 improvised explosive devices that had been installed in the downtown area as part of the attack. Photos and videos posted by residents on social media showed several cars with hostages tied to the roof, a creepy tactic that appeared designed to prevent police from opening fire on evacuation vehicles. The attack was the latest in a small town in Brazil carried out by large and well-trained armed groups who have found it relatively easy to invade local security forces as they rob banks and businesses overnight.

It was horrific, Araatuba Mayor Dilador Borges said in a televised interview early Monday, noting that police held fire after realizing the robbers had tied passers-by to their cars. Police did not approach because they saw the hostages. The tragedy could have been much worse. Captain Alexandre Guedes, a military police officer, said the attackers placed several explosive devices around the city in a visible attempt to jeopardize the police response. The gunmen also used drones to monitor the police response in real time, investigators said. As of 10 a.m. Monday, authorities said at least 10 of the suspected gunmen were in custody. The three dead included a suspected assailant and two residents, according to police. A resident had his legs amputated after being hit by one of the devices, police said. Captain Guedes said investigators were trying to determine if all the hostages had been released and if any gunmen remained in Araatuba. We were trying to save lives and distribute these explosives, he said in a television interview. Brazilian media published photos of dilapidated bank branches in the city. But there was no estimate of how many gunmen managed to steal.

The attack reminded two in the past year that they have terrorized similar small towns. Last November, gunmen attacked the town of Araraquara, also in the state of So Paulo, where they set fire to cars in strategic locations to prevent police officers from responding effectively. The following month, assailants opened fire on a police station in Cricima, Santa Catarina, where they stole approximately $ 15 million from the Bank of Brazil regional office.

