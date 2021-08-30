Aboriginal man in Dubbo the first indigenous person in Australia to die with Covid | Indigenous Australians





An Aboriginal man in Dubbo has become the first indigenous person in Australia to die with Covid-19. The man in his 50s died Sunday at Dubbo Regional Hospital. He had been in intensive care and had underlying health problems, said NSW local health district chief executive Scott McLachlan. McLachlan told reporters it was a very sad and gloomy day and called on people in the region to get vaccinated. Our sincere sympathies and thoughts go to family and friends and the wider Aboriginal community in Dubbo and throughout the region, he said. This gentlemen was not vaccinated. We know people will die if the vaccine is not introduced into guns. We know there is a lot of misinformation out there. There is a good chance people will be vaccinated in western NSW. Can I please everyone. It is time for all of us to grow up. Take the hit, hit twice, don’t get confused anymore, it’s a very sad day I know about Dubbo and the whole region. The man was one of four people who died with Covid in NSW on Sunday. There are currently 561 active cases of Covid-19 in the local western health district, 65% of which are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. An analysis by the Guardian Australia found that non-indigenous people in the district were vaccinated more than double the rate of indigenous people. McLachlan said there had been a significant increase in the number of aborigines vaccinated last week with the distribution of 20,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are being administered through clinics of doctors, aboriginal medical services, pharmacists and health clinics. There is also a vaccination clinic through Dubbo, the first in the state, which is open to people who have booked aheadwith But figures provided Monday showed that only 31% of Aboriginal people in Dubbo had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 9% were fully vaccinated less than half the rate of the first dose of 64.5% for the general population of the Dubbo local government area. Across the western western health district, 55% of people received their first dose and 26% received their second dose. There are 16 people in hospital in the local western health district, four in intensive care and three in ventilators. The district recorded 51 new cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday evening, of which 33 were in Dubbo. Only 20 are connected. At least 14 were out in the community while being contagious, and test numbers have dropped to just 2,900 despite a growing list of places of exposurewith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/30/aboriginal-man-in-dubbo-first-indigenous-person-in-australia-to-die-with-covid

