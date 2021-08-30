International
Victorian nurse talks about shocking experiences in flooded hospitals with COVID-19 patients
A Western Health nurse on the front line sent a passionate Victorian prayer today at the COVID-19 press conference, urging people to get vaccinated to protect the community.
Main points:
- Kylie Fisher worries that her team of nurses faces a repeat of last year’s COVID-19 emergency
- She calls on those who are not vaccinated to make an appointment and take the blow to protect the community
- Victoria has registered 73 new cases acquired instead of COVID-19, with only 24 in quarantine during their infectious period
Kylie Fisher described the shocking experiences last year as Western hospitals were filled with cases before vaccines became available.
Here is what she had to say:
“I really want to talk to you about what happened at Western Health last year when we had over 400 patients admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. [And] I want to talk to you today about the overwhelming number of patients admitted to the wards at our hospitals.
“I’m privileged to be able to work with a group of nurses called the critical care team, the ICU liaison nurses at Western Health. Last year, they helped prevent hundreds of admissions to our intensive care units by acting as an extension. e They helped support our ward nurses to support our patients and communities.
“Ata [nurses] he would often come to me overwhelmed, sometimes in tears. They were worried. They would come to work worried. They were worried about their colleagues.
“They were worried about how they would support their colleagues in the wards. Taking care of an overwhelming number of seriously ill patients, patients we do not usually see admitted to wards.
“They were worried about their families. They would go home after 12-hour shifts, long shifts, take a shower before leaving work, drive home, get out of their cars, changed from their cleanings in their garages, and to have another tower again before entering and embracing their families and loved ones.
“I saw tears. I saw exhaustion. I saw nurses comforting nurses. I saw nurses with blood in their noses and ears from wearing protective equipment for 12 hours at a time, long shifts in their legs, miles and miles they reach responding to emergency calls and calling for help in wards.
“They came to me and said, ‘Kylie, it’s not like everything we’ve seen before, these patients are small, they are fit and one minute, they are fine the next minute, we are taking them to the ICU.’ ‘
“Now, you ask me what I’m worried about as their manager? I’m worried I’ll have to ask them to get up and do it all over again. And they will.
“These are older nurses who have seen it all before and done it all before, and I should probably ask them to do it all over again. They will do it, but they should not do it. .
“So I’m asking. We are lucky. We have the science, we have a vaccine. Please, if you have not already done so, get vaccinated.
Victoria has registered 73 new cases acquired instead of COVID-19, with at least 24 of the cases quarantined during their infectious period
