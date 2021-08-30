Concerns raised after Canada Election abolishes campus voting program

Charles MacDougall says he was disappointed to hear that Canada Election had canceled its on-campus voting program.

“I think it’s really embarrassing,” said MacDougall, a former University de Monctonstudent who spoke from Greenwood, NS

TheVote on Campus started as a pilot program in 2015. The goal was to help those on campus, like students, cast a special ballot at the polling stations set up on campus.

Charles MacDougall was a former student at de Moncton University and previously worked with Elections Canada as an information officer at the university during the last federal election in 2019. (Shane Magee / CBC)

This allowed people to vote on whatever they considered riding in their home, from anywhere in the country.

The pilot program became an official program during the 2019 federal election. According to the Canadian Election, approximately 110,000 votes were cast on university campuses across the country.

MacDougall worked with Election Canada as an information officer at the university during the last federal election. Consider the impact it had on helping students and others to vote.

“I think one important thing to say is that not only students can go to the polls at these special polling stations, but anyone in the community can … the staff at the university can,” MacDougall said.

“I remember people from the community coming to our polling station, being happy that we were open for the days we were open, and they found it really important to them.”

Reasons for cancellation

Elections Canadian spokeswoman Diane Benson said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain deadlines around a minority government are two reasons for the cancellation.

Logistical challenges included recruiting election staff and providing space on campus to run the program.

There were also concerns about whether students would have been physically on campus, given that work on the program was planned in advance.

@WynnRederburg With the challenges posed by the pandemic and the minority government situation, we could not give campus administrators solid dates to help them plan. 2/3 –@ZbijjetCan_E

MacDougall asks why elections are being held if the government cannot hold the program.

“I think those are very weak reasons,” he said. “It is extremely important for our democratic society to maintain these programs that allow more people to vote.”

Making adjustments

Kordell Walsh, president of the University of New Brunswick’s student union, said he understands Election Canada’s reasons for canceling the program.

But Walsh is concerned about potential obstacles for students who want to vote.

“We want to make sure students are safe,” Walsh said. “We would like to see [the program]back to the next election.

“But for now, our focus will really be to ensure that students have all the information they need to vote and to encourage students to vote by mail on the ballot, so that they have the flexibility to vote. by special vote. “

Kordall Walsh is president of the University of New Brunswick student union (Mrinali Anchan / CBC)

Walsh also hopes the Canada Election will reach out to students to explain voting options, given that Walsh has encountered students with the misconception that they can only vote on campus.

The university will assist in getting students to the polls using itSafeRideprogram.

“I understand the decision, but, hopefully, the decision is not setting a precedent for the next election,” Walsh said.

Political response

In a press release, the Green Party of Canada expressed concern about the cancellation.

Green Party leader Annamie Paulst said the party “echoes calls made by student leaders across the country and urges the Canadian Election to reconsider its decision to cancel campus voting programs.”

A statement from the office of Jenica Atwin, Liberal Party candidate for Fredericton, said: university and encourage them to vote. “

The NDP issued a statement from Jagmeet Singh, the party leader, saying: “Even without this option, college and university still have many ways to vote. I encourage college and university students across the country to make a plan to vote. as soon as possible. “

The Conservative Party of Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

Election day is September 20th.