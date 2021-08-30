Bangladesh: Officials linked to hundreds of disappearances

(Washington, DC) The Bangladeshi government has consistently denied involvement in the hundreds of enforced disappearances of activists, critics and members of the opposition, and has taken no steps to investigate them, Human Rights Watch said. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Asian Commission on Human Rights said August 30, International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Concerned foreign governments should impose sanctions on senior commanders of security forces implicated in violent disappearances and other serious abuses.

An August 2021 report by Human Rights Watch documented numerous enforced disappearances by Bangladeshi security forces under the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinas Awami from 2009 to 2020. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen dismissed the findings, telling the media that the allegations were fabricated. The Bangladeshi government has long denied convincing evidence of government involvement in the disappearances, which is particularly pest AND Painful to the families of the victims.

The Bangladeshi government has shown absolutely no interest in investigating the role of its security forces in hundreds of enforced disappearances, said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. Governments must act to ensure that responsible Bangladeshi security force officials face sanctions for their international travel, overseas assets, and use of international financial services.

Enforced disappearances are defined under international law as the arrest or detention of a person by state officials or their agents, followed by a refusal to accept deprivation of liberty, or to discover the fate or whereabouts of persons. Violent disappearances violate a number of fundamental human rights, including prohibitions against arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial execution.

According to Bangladeshi human rights organizations, the most forced disappearances in Bangladesh have been linked to the Rapid Reaction Battalion (RAB) much more terribly than to any other unit of the security force in the country. Human Rights Watch has described the RAB as a death squad and has repeatedly called for it to be disbanded.

Denials of government leadership have flowed through the ranks, the groups said. Many families whose loved ones were forcibly disappeared said that when they tried to file a police report, police refused to accept any complaints involving charges against law enforcement and that some families faced threats and harassment.

The family of Mohammad Rezoun Hossain, an activist with Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami, said that after police arrested Hossain on August 4, 2016, and then denied holding him, they tried to file a complaint. at the local police station. However, the officer in charge told them: Do not look for Rezun, otherwise we will kill you all. Hossain remains extinct by force. If my son is guilty, then the police can take him to court, said his mother, Selina Begum. Why did the police take him and make him disappear?

The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and other countries have laws that authorize governments to impose sanctions on human rights abusers and to ban visas or entry, seize assets, and block access to banking services. and other financial.

On August 24, the law offices of Guernica 37 Chambers made an official appearance The UK Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development, recommending sanctions on 15 current and former senior officers within the Rapid Action Battalion for alleged involvement in human rights abuses and corrupt practices under the Global Sanctions Regulation Human Rights 2020.

In October 2020, U.S. senators issued a bipartisan letter calling for individual sanctions against senior RAB officials for extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and torture under the Magnitsky Global Accountability Act and section 7031 (c) of the Further Consolidated Allocation Act, 2020.

Imposing sanctions on high-level officials involved in enforced disappearances could boost case resolution, promote accountability and prevent future abuses, the groups said.

Bangladesh is the leading contributor of peacekeeping troops to the world. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres should stop officers from the Rapid Reaction Battalion from taking part in UN peacekeeping missions, the groups said. The US Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs should ensure that any support under the Global Peace Operations Initiative is not used to train RAB members to deploy to UN peacekeeping operations.

Bangladeshi security forces involved in serious violations should not be deployed to United Nations peacekeeping missions abroad, said Angelita Baeyens, vice president of advocacy and international litigation at RFK Human Rights. Secretary-General Guterres must step up his scrutiny of those imposed by the UN to ensure that his human rights review policy is effectively enforced on those introduced by Bangladesh.

On August 31, Human Rights Watch will brief U.S. Congressional Commissioner Tom Lantos on Human Rights on the measures the US government must take to put pressure on Bangladesh to end violent disappearances and other serious abuses by its security forces. Panelists will include Shahidul Alam |, a prominent activist and photojournalist in Bangladesh; Sanjida Islam |, sister of missing opposition activist Sajedul Islam Sumon; and representatives from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights AND Asian Commission on Human Rightswith

Many families of victims of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh feel powerless in the face of Bangladeshi authorities’ repeated denials and the world must act and use the means at their disposal to promote accountability and stop the continuation of these abuses, said Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman. liaison officer in the Asian Commission on Human Rights. The UN should exercise increased control over its relations with Bangladeshi security forces and should not allow leaders implicated in serious breaches of service honor under the UN flag.