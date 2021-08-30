Connect with us

Wilcannia Covid Spread: Leaked Letter Shows Federal Government Was Warned Last Year of Possible Disaster | Indigenous Australians

The federal government was warned 18 months ago of the urgent need to protect the city hit by Covid, Wilcannia, the first leaked correspondence from the Guardian Australia shows, with an aboriginal health service begging for immediate help at the time to prevent a explosion.

Aboriginal Health Corporation Maari Ma wrote to Indigenous Australian Minister Ken Wyatt in March 2020, describing the great fear for the far western city of New South Wales if Covid would spread to the vulnerable population there.

Warnings from around the world are clear: the sooner we prepare and act, the better the results will be. We can not wait until the first case appears in the community, or worse, the first hospital case presents, the letter said.

Basic math says that by the time our first patient is admitted to the hospital, about 100 cases will already exist in the community, and this is based on the best case modeling.

The health service says its warnings appear to have been ignored, with no tangible plan in place.

As of Monday, Wilcannia had recorded 69 cases of coronavirus in a population of 720, the highest transmission rate in NSW.

A second letter from the health service, also seen by the Guardian, was sent to Scott Morrison last week, urging him to take control of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Wilcannia.

He said contrary to Gladys Berejiklian’s assurances that the situation was under control, in fact it was chaotic, and mistakes and problems are growing.

“We do our job quietly and try to fly under the radar of media and public attention as much as possible,” the letter to the prime minister said. we however, it cannot be quietly lowered as the catastrophe in the Far West, and western NSW more broadly, continues to unfold.

The second letter was copied to NSW Prime Minister and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The remote town of Wilcannia has been devastated by the Covid blast in NSW.
The remote town of Wilcannia has been devastated by the Covid blast in NSW. Photo: Chris Graham / New Matilda

The initial letter to Wyatt, dated 23 March 2020, warned that the urban community was at great risk due to overcrowded and poorly maintained housing, lack of food security, a highly mobile population, poor health literacy and issues with poorer health and chronic illness Me

Urgent and drastic action is needed now, especially in setting up fully functioning isolation / quarantine facilities and organizing services to enable people to be properly isolated at home, said Maari Ma.

He suggested that accommodation such as motels and caravan parks could be used for quarantine, suggested ways to protect against food shortages and recommended that traffic on the Barrier Highway be prevented from stopping in Wilcannia.

The extreme poverty and vulnerability of aboriginal people and communities in the Murdi Paaki region is a direct result of decades of failed government policies. I’m sure you can understand our anxiety that these failures will not continue, or worsen, throughout the COVID19 crisis, wrote Maari Mas CEO Bob Davis Wyatt.

Maari Ma has confirmed the contents of the letter and that it was sent in March last year. Friday’s letter to the prime minister was copied to several other state and federal politicians.

In that second letter, Maari Ma laid out his disappointments that his warnings to the federal government had been ignored. He said he had also written to Berejiklian last year.

Disappointingly, no tangible plan was put in place before this eruption that could have been easily implemented. As a result, we played reaching up to the first day, she said.

Our systems and services are unprepared, actions are too slow to implement, our responses have been substandard, existing resources and expertise are not enough, new resources and expertise (e.g. Army and Ausmat) are not being used for them full potential.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Maari Ma said her worst fears had come to life and the predicted response was unfolding.

In defense of local officials, it is also true that they are hopeless under resources and face a bad situation. Decades of negligence have combined with a more virulent type of virus and poor existing resources and expertise to create a perfect storm.

For these reasons, we are calling on the federal and state governments to work together to save what they can from the situation in Wilcannia. The fact of the matter is, the horse has already been hit in Wilcannia, so the priority issues there today are humanitarian and acute medical care, in particular alternative accommodation.

For your information, COVID-19 positive patients are still being forced to be accommodated overcrowded with people who have not yet contracted the disease. This would happen and has only happened in aboriginal communities.

The letter concluded: In closing, there is limited value in following the failures detailed above at the moment However, if we do not quickly learn from the mistakes of our past, we are doomed to repeat them.

Our staff is increasingly exposed to the virus, and our services are becoming more vulnerable to collapse every day.

The Guardian approached Wyatts’s office to comment on both letters.

A spokesman said: The Minister received and responded to the March 23, 2020 correspondence from the Aboriginal Health Corporation Maari Ma.

Recognizing the important work that Maari Ma Health does for the indigenous community, the Minister described a number of activities being undertaken by the Commonwealth to support states and territories, and indigenous communities against the COVID-19 threat.

The statement added: The rapid spread of the Delta species has been a challenge in many communities.

A massive coordinated effort is underway involving Commonwealth and State Governments, Aboriginal Health Services, Australian Defense Forces, Royal Flying Doctor Service, GPs, pharmacists, local charities and community groups, to increase the number of vaccinations.

The minister, along with many other prominent Australian Indigenous people, continues to urge Aboriginal and Torres Strait natives to protect their families and get vaccinated.

Maari Ma said she would continue to work quietly behind the scenes and cooperate well with anyone who appears in good faith and is prepared to do the work to address this crisis.

