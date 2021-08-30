Wilcannia Covid Spread: Leaked Letter Shows Federal Government Was Warned Last Year of Possible Disaster | Indigenous Australians

The federal government was warned 18 months ago of the urgent need to protect the city hit by Covid, Wilcannia, the first leaked correspondence from the Guardian Australia shows, with an aboriginal health service begging for immediate help at the time to prevent a explosion.

Aboriginal Health Corporation Maari Ma wrote to Indigenous Australian Minister Ken Wyatt in March 2020, describing the great fear for the far western city of New South Wales if Covid would spread to the vulnerable population there.

Warnings from around the world are clear: the sooner we prepare and act, the better the results will be. We can not wait until the first case appears in the community, or worse, the first hospital case presents, the letter said.

Basic math says that by the time our first patient is admitted to the hospital, about 100 cases will already exist in the community, and this is based on the best case modeling.

The health service says its warnings appear to have been ignored, with no tangible plan in place.

As of Monday, Wilcannia had recorded 69 cases of coronavirus in a population of 720, the highest transmission rate in NSW.

A second letter from the health service, also seen by the Guardian, was sent to Scott Morrison last week, urging him to take control of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Wilcannia.

He said contrary to Gladys Berejiklian’s assurances that the situation was under control, in fact it was chaotic, and mistakes and problems are growing.

“We do our job quietly and try to fly under the radar of media and public attention as much as possible,” the letter to the prime minister said. we however, it cannot be quietly lowered as the catastrophe in the Far West, and western NSW more broadly, continues to unfold.

The second letter was copied to NSW Prime Minister and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The remote town of Wilcannia has been devastated by the Covid blast in NSW. Photo: Chris Graham / New Matilda

The initial letter to Wyatt, dated 23 March 2020, warned that the urban community was at great risk due to overcrowded and poorly maintained housing, lack of food security, a highly mobile population, poor health literacy and issues with poorer health and chronic illness Me

Urgent and drastic action is needed now, especially in setting up fully functioning isolation / quarantine facilities and organizing services to enable people to be properly isolated at home, said Maari Ma.

He suggested that accommodation such as motels and caravan parks could be used for quarantine, suggested ways to protect against food shortages and recommended that traffic on the Barrier Highway be prevented from stopping in Wilcannia.

The extreme poverty and vulnerability of aboriginal people and communities in the Murdi Paaki region is a direct result of decades of failed government policies. I’m sure you can understand our anxiety that these failures will not continue, or worsen, throughout the COVID19 crisis, wrote Maari Mas CEO Bob Davis Wyatt.