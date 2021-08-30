Liberals pledge $ 1 billion over 10 years to restore, protect large lakes and river systems





GRANBY, QUE. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau pledged Monday to spend $ 1 billion over a decade protecting and restoring Canada’s major lakes and river systems, as he again sought to create a stark contrast between the party’s environmental record. his and that of the Conservatives. A re-elected Liberal government will also build on its budget commitments by fully funding the creation of a new Canadian Water Agency to coordinate freshwater initiatives, with a launch scheduled for next year, Trudeau said. The 2021 budget allocated $ 17.4 million over two years to begin work on preparing the agency’s start-up and defining the scope of its mandate. Trudeau made the announcement in Granby, Que., A day after unveiling his party’s first big promise of campaign climate change. Trudeau called his party’s new environmental campaign commitments a continuation of work begun six years ago when they were first elected, warning that if the Conservatives came to power the fight against climate change would be compromised. . Trudeau said Conservative leader Erin O’Toole would take Canada back to the era of former Tory Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who was defeated in 2015. Trudeau said voters face a choice to back his plan, which he said had the support of environmental organizations, or “turning to Harper’s goals, turning to Harper’s approach to the environment under Mr. O’Toole.” “. The Liberal leader also said he planned to publish his party platform in the coming days. He has been attacked by his political opponents in the federal campaign for not doing so. Trudeau must enter Quebec if he wants to make a profit in this election, so he also aimed for the environmental stewardship of his Quebecois bloc opponent, Yves-Francois Blanchet, for his record while in his previous job as provincial minister of the environment in Quebec. with Trudeau defended his government’s decision to fund the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, saying his new plan is dedicated to stopping the increase in carbon emissions from Alberta oils and oils. “But the industry knows this and indeed the Albertans, and the people in the energy industry have always been innovators, and leaders in finding new solutions to move forward in the right way,” he said. The freshwater funding promised Monday will first go towards initiatives involving the Great Lakes-St. The Lawrence River System, Lake Simcoe, Lake Winnipeg Basin, Fraser River Basin and Mackenzie River Basin, the Liberals said. The announcement also included $ 37.5 million in six-year funding for freshwater research at the International Institute for Sustainable Development in Experimental Lakes, a natural laboratory in northwestern Ontario that the party said is the only place in the world where experiments are performed in lakes. true. Trudeau was able to make his announcement Monday without ridicule and protesters interrupting his two previous campaign appearances in Ontario. On Sunday, the Liberal leader vowed to regulate total emissions from Canada’s oil and gas producers if re-elected. The plan also envisions $ 2 billion to create jobs for fossil fuel workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, and calls for half of the cars sold in Canada to have zero emissions by 2030. Sunday’s announcement nearly drowned out a crowd of angry protesters who blew sirens and chanted slogans often filled with explosions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 30, 2021.

