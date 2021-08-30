Toronto man, 21, faces charges after shooting at Yorkdale Mall

Toronto police have arrested and charged that a firearm was reported inside Yorkdale Mall on Sunday afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries resulting from the shooting, Const. Alex Li told members of the media at the scene. Police said a firearm and ammunition loaded Glock-19 was found and the mall, located on Allen Road and Highway 401, was closed.

Duty Inspector Andy Singh said a male suspect is in custody while police are searching for another suspect who was involved.

Police announced Monday that they have charged a 21-year-old from Toronto with a host of firearm charges and three counts of assault.

At around 3:38 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of “multiple gunshots heard” in the area, Const. Alex Li told reporters at the scene.

“Crowds were seen screaming and running away,” Li told initial reports.

He called it a “continuous and active” scene, but assured it was safe.

“When our officers arrived they found a suspect with the help of mall security,” Li said. “After a brief pursuit, the person was arrested and a loaded firearm was found.”

Duty Inspector Andy Singh gave an update at a press conference outside Yorkdale Mall hours after a shooting that prompted crowds to leave the mall. (Mark Bochsler / CBC)

One suspect was arrested, police are looking for the second suspect

The arrested male suspect was chased on foot by officers as he tried to escape by running to nearby Hwy. 401 devijim.

Police are examining surveillance footage to obtain a suspected description of the second individual involved.

“There were two people who had firearms on them,” Singh said. He added that there were “multiple shots”.

Doctors were at the scene taking care of anyone injured in the process of leaving the mall, while eyewitnesses reported crowds coming out.

Toronto police are reassuring the public that they have distributed all available resources. Emergency force was also at the scene.

Toronto police have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting and confiscated a firearm. Officers are conducting a mall cleanup and the investigation is ongoing. (Mark Bochsler / CBC)

Witnesses recall a ‘mess’ as people fled the mall

Danielle Ricci-Tiqui and her daughter Isabella Tiqui were in Urban Outfitters when Isabella heard gunshots.

“We were just shopping and I heard a gunshot, unexpected crowds of people shouting and we were huddled up and leaving the mall,” Isabella said.

“My heart went out,” Danielle said. “Our family is in the mall and they tell us there are 40 people with them.”

Danielle recalls that the shooting took place between The Cheesecake Factory and The Bay.

The mother and daughter also saw crowds “stamped” outside the mall, including an elderly woman who was “trampled,” they said.

Wow my first week working in Yorkdale and having a shot I’m so worried I can not –@niaxoox

“It’s really sad,” Danielle said. “This is Toronto, we think our city is very safe, but unfortunately it is now becoming controversial.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police conducted a sweep inside the mall while it was closed.

Sitting on the floor under a table with my 12 year old son in the warehouse’s room @ VANS_66 shop in Yorkdale Mall after hearing 5 gunshots immediately in the hallway. With at least 20 others. All safe now. pic.twitter.com/fbX8eVbhGe –@MeridithBraun

The mall remained closed for the rest of the day as the Toronto police forensic unit examined the scene.

Police were allowing customers to leave the mall “methodically,” Singh said, so people would not walk through the crime scene.

Badly designed Indigo entrance as a meeting point where customers can talk to police officers if they are missing a loved one or have left the property in the mall.

Customers who have left the property at the mall will be able to pick it up on Monday, police said.

I’m at the Yorkdale Mall and we just evacuated inside one of the storage rooms because there are shots. Just things in Toronto. –@amandamcodes

There have been three shootings at Yorkdale Mall in the last 13 years, one on 30 August 2018, one on 30 March 2013 and a third on 9 April 2009.

In 2018, no one was injured. Police said two groups of men in the mall had a quarrel that led to a person having been shot at least twice. The shootings caused shoppers and store employees to panic and try to cover themselves, with hundreds rushing out of the large building. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with several felonies during the shooting.

In 2013, a man was killed and a man wounded in what police described at the time as an ambush and a shooting believed to be linked to gangs. The shooting took place in a parking lot in a shopping mall.

In 2009, a security guard wearing a bulletproof vest was shot in the chest and wounded. Police said mall security guards were trying to arrest two robbery suspects when the shooting took place in an area connected to Yorkdale Underground Station.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting Sunday afternoon to contact them.