Drug war victims support the ICC investigation

MANILA, Philippines – Victims of the government’s bloody war on drugs “largely” support the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s request to conduct a full investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines and its perpetrators for suspected crimes against humanity, the ICC said yesterday.

“The representations received largely support the request of the OTP (Prosecutor ‘s Office). They also present victims ‘views and concerns on the OTP request and other related issues, including justice, the ICC, the potential scope of an investigation and the impact that the so-called’ Drug Fight ‘has on victims’ lives and their society. said the ICC in a statement.

The ICC said it had received 204 victim submissions filed on behalf of approximately 1,530 individual victims and 1,050 families.

On 27 August 2021, the ICC Registry transmitted the representations to the Pre-Trial Chamber together with a report.

The VPRS (Victim Participation and Compensation Section) found that the victims overwhelmingly support an investigation by the ICC prosecutor into all alleged crimes against humanity committed in the context of the so-called WoD (War on Drugs) in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 17 March 2019, ”said the ICC Registry Report on Victim Representations.

ICC judges will carefully analyze all information received and make their decision on the OTP request in a timely manner.

The ICC said 94 per cent of complaints indicated that victims want the ICC prosecutor to investigate crimes committed in the context of the fight against drugs.

The main motivating factors invoked are: genuine investigation by an impartial international tribunal; identifying and bringing perpetrators to justice; ending impunity; prevention of future crimes; knowing the truth about what happened to the victims and clearing their names of false accusations; allowing the voices of victims to be heard.

Murder tops the list of crimes reported by victims to the ICC.

The VPRS notes that the following potential crimes against humanity, allegedly committed in the Philippines in the context of the war on drugs, were reported: murder; attempted murder; imprisonment or other severe deprivation of liberty; rape and other forms of sexual violence; enforced disappearance of persons, torture and other inhuman acts.

The reported crimes are suspected to have been committed by police and unidentified men usually dressed in civilian clothes, hats, masks and who, in a number of cases, rode together on motorcycles when committing the alleged crimes.

The types of harm reported by direct and indirect victims include physical, psychological, material, social harm, as well as significant harm to fundamental rights.

On “sufficient” and “reasonable” grounds, former ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought authorization to proceed with Duterte’s investigation into crimes against humanity and murder in the Philippines in connection with his bloody war on drugs.

The Philippines called Bensouda ‘s request to open an investigation into the situation in the country “unfortunate”, saying the prosecutor’ s departure was an open violation of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC.

The VPRS notes that a number of other issues and concerns were raised in victim representations, including concerns about the effectiveness of the Philippine judicial system and the ability and willingness to investigate the fight against drug-related crimes; request for expedited procedures; compensation for victims; trauma and stigma associated with the fight against drugs; it is a supposed war against the “poor and the innocent”; the impact of the war on drugs on children and the cultural and social impact of the war on drugs.

The report also details the circumstances in which the process took place focusing on the challenges and obstacles encountered.

On July 21, 2021, the Supreme Court of the Philippines made public its decision that the ICC retains jurisdiction “over any and all acts performed by government actors until March 17, 2019. Withdrawal from the Rome Statute does not affect the obligations of individuals charged before ICC for actions taken to date. “

However, the government’s attitude towards the ICJ remained unchanged and it was reiterated that the Philippines would not cooperate with the Court in the event of a possible ICC investigation.

justice for the missing

The families of the missing for Justice – or Desaparecidos – denounced the Duterte government for “amplifying the prevailing culture of impunity” in the country.

This took place after the group yesterday commemorated International Day of the Disappeared.

In a statement, Erlinda Cadapan, national president of Desaparecidos and mother of missing UP student Sherlyn Cadapan, said they feel pain that forced disappearances continue to be carried out by the current regime. – Rhodina Villanueva, Evelyn Macairan, Alexis Romero