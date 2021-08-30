Ismail Sabri: Nation must come together to defeat Covid-19 and focus on economic recovery





PETALING JAYA: The determination of the entire Malaysian family must be established to recover the nations’ economy and win the fight against Covid-19, says Datuk Seri Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. “On this holy day, let us all swear together to reclaim the nation that has been built regardless of religion, race or ethnicity,” Ismail Sabri said in his National Day address to the nation regarding the celebration of National Day. 64th on Tuesday (August 31st). He said all Malaysians should continue to defend the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the main enemy of nations. He noted that the nation is currently facing challenges posed by the pandemic which had threatened political stability not only here but also the rest of the world. “What we are facing today has never been faced by any previous leader or government before. “We have faced several simultaneous challenges at once, namely a pandemic and an economic downturn,” he said. The Prime Minister noted that only through cooperation from all parties and the increase of vaccination, the fight against Covid-19 will be won. He added that this was necessary to revive the economy by improving the welfare of racket by increasing investor confidence. “In light of this, I urge the Malaysian Family to be vaccinated as soon as possible to help the nation recover. “Vaccines have been shown to have a positive impact on efforts to combat the pandemic. “Rest assured that based on data and facts, only through full cooperation from all sides, the fight against Covid-19 will end in victory,” he added. He noted that success in overcoming the pandemic would pave the way for the economic recovery of nations below the new normal. The Prime Minister also touched on the history of nations, especially the efforts and sacrifices made by previous multiracial leaders and those who died defending the country. I need to mention some historical facts because a nation that wants to get out of any crisis needs to know its history. “Individuals who know history will have a strong identity and mutual respect. “Most importantly, they will have a mindset focused on overcoming any challenges they may face,” he said. He said it was this spirit of unity that Malaysians must inherit to revive and build the nation. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that through the cooperation of all Malaysians, this will be the last year that the celebrations of the national day are held in the conditions of Covid-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/30/ismail-sabri-nation-must-come-together-to-defeat-covid-19-and-focus-on-economic-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos