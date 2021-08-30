PH counts over 22 thousand new cases of COVID-19, a high increase of all time





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 30) New cases of COVID-19 in the country reached another grim record Monday, with 22,366 infections reported by the Department of Health. This is the first time overnight cases reached 20,000, surpassing the previous record of 19,441 recorded on Saturday, August 28th. It also marked the fourth time this month that the daily count reached an all-time maximum. DOH spokeswoman Maria Rosario Vergeire said the steady increase in daily COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the coronavirus characteristic of being actually more transmissible, particularly with the emergence of disturbing variants like the Delta variant. “It’s not what we’re doing wrong, but it really is the hallmark of the virus concern variant. We really expect the cases to continue to grow, even in the coming weeks,” Vergeire told CNN Philippines’ News Night on Monday. The total number of cases increased to 1,976,202, of which 148,594 or 7.5% are active cases. Of the patients currently, 95.7% show mild symptoms, 1.7% are asymptomatic, 0.97% are moderate cases, 1.1% are severe and 0.6% are critical. Data from two non-reporting testing labs were not part of the count, DOH noted. Both contribute about 0.1% of tested samples and 0.1% of positive individuals, based on department data over the past two weeks. The death toll also rose to 33,330 with 222 more deaths, including 105 previously classified as cured. This is the thirteenth day in a row that the country had a three-digit increase in deaths. Meanwhile, 16,864 were added to the number of survivors, which reached 1,794,278. These COVID-19 averages have killed 1.69% of all nationwide confirmed patients, while 90.8% have recovered. Vergeire added that the percentage of severe and critical cases of COVID-19 in the country should be kept below 2% in order not to overload the national health care system. Following final verification, the DOH also said it deleted 187 copies, including 174 recovered and one death. His report further showed that 65,237 COVID-19 tests were reported on August 28, with 27.5% tested positive. A positivity rate above 20% is considered a critical level and indicates inadequate testing efforts, according to the U.S. Covid Now Nonprofit Act. This lack of sufficient testing also suggests that new cases and the rate of infection are actually higher than currently reported, the organization explained. DOH has warned earlier that new cases may continue to rise in the coming days. On Sunday, he also reported that about 69%, or 516, of the 748 samples in the last whole genome sequencing group were found to be of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant. Despite the growing number, independent OCTA Research group said Metro Manila could see a declining trend of infections by mid-September, though it said hospitals were likely to continue to deal with a high occupancy rate. Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 30) New cases of COVID-19 in the country reached another grim record Monday, with 22,366 infections reported by the Department of Health.

