Preventing the escalation of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories





Thank you Mr. President, and my thanks to Special Coordinator Wennesland for his announcement. Let me begin by reinforcing once again the need to prevent a further escalation of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and to restore calm. We share the concerns about the recent tensions in Gaza and call on all parties to take steps to avoid the escalation of tensions and to maintain the cessation of hostilities. The United Kingdom unequivocally condemns Hamas’ indiscriminate attacks against Israel, including the use of incendiary balloons. We call on Hamas and other terrorist groups to finally put an end to their rocket fire against Israel. Our attention must remain on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the impact on the Palestinians living there. It remains vital for Israel to ensure regulated access inside and outside Gaza, in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, especially for humanitarian actors and goods, reconstruction materials and for medical purposes. In the West Bank, we should all be concerned about the large number of Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks. Since our most recent debate on July 28, 9 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including two children. We urge the Israeli authorities to conduct transparent and inclusive investigations, and to hold those responsible accountable. Regarding the handling of the recent protests, we call on the Palestinian Authority to adhere to international standards for freedom of expression, association and assembly and to demand respect for human rights. The use of violence against peaceful human rights defenders, activists and protesters, and the ill-treatment of detainees is unacceptable. In Jerusalem, we remain concerned about the large number of evictions and demolitions, including Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and al Walaja. Unfortunately, in 2021 we have seen the pace of these unilateral Israeli actions increase in the West Bank. We call on Israel to refrain from actions that drive Palestinians out of their homes, act as instigators of conflict, and are, in all but the most extraordinary circumstances, illegal under international law. It is also vital that peace is maintained at Al Haram Al Sharif / Temple Mount and that the historic Status Quo is protected. Mr. President, against this fragile background, we continue to see signs of hope. We were pleased to see Palestinian and Israeli firefighters working together to put out the fires in Jerusalem. We want to see greater coordination and cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians, especially in economic initiatives, to help pave the way for peace. The first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic Covenants this month is a reminder that the advancement of peace is possible. We welcome and encourage continued engagement between the new Israeli government and the Palestinian leadership, and call on both sides to work together to address the immediate and long-term threats to peace and stability. Our collective goal remains a two-state solution, based on the 1967 lines. The UK is ready to support.

