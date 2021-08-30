O’Toole defends climate plan as he vows to revive oil pipeline projects

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole today defended his plan to thwart Canada’s climate change reduction targets, saying he has a credible plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while the Liberal Party has promised much but not managed to realize in six years of government.

If elected, O’Toolesaid, he would press the reset button on Canada’s climate change plan, returning to the previous national target of reducing emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Earlier this year, the Liberal government set that goal and pledged for deeper cuts, promising to cut emissions by 40 to 45 percent by the end of the decade.

Asked why he is promising a less ambitious target at a time when UN scientists are warning that urgent action is needed now to avert the worst effects of climate change, O’Toole said Canada needs to balance environmental action. with a strong economy.

“Canada ‘s recovery plan includes a commitment to meet our targets in Paris and reduce emissions as we make sure the country gets back to work. This is what Canadians want,” he said at a campaign stop in King City, Ont. , Referring to his party platform Me

O’Toole said the liberal government could not be trusted in climate matters because Liberal leader Justin Trudeau “says nice things and then does not give.”

“He has not achieved his goals. Mr. Trudeau has lost those goals every time as prime minister,” he said.

According to the latest report from Environment and Climate Change in Canada, the country’s emissions have increased at Trudeau hour.

In 2019, the first year of the federal carbon pricing regime, commonly referred to as the “carbon tax,” Canada produced 730 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions, an increase of one megaton or 0.2 percent over 2018.

However, the economy grew faster than emissions in 2019, which means that the country’s “emission intensity” is lower than it was in the past.

The 730 megatons of emissions recorded in 2019 are slightly higher than the 723 megatons of Canada produced in 2015, the year Trudeau first took office.

Under the government’s “current pan-Canadian climate framework”, emissions are projected to fall to at least 503 megawatts by 2030, a decline driven mainly by carbon prices, new restrictions in the oil and gas sector and the “greening” of electricity of mesh country

O’Toole said the Liberal government committed to a 40 to 45 percent cut just to impress the international community at a recent climate summit

“We have to make sure we have more than empty words from Mr. Trudeau,” he said.

Trudeau defended his government’s climate record Monday in the face of conservative attacks, highlighting a campaign commitment to provide up to $ 5,000 discounts on zero-emission (EV) vehicle purchases and a commitment to build another 50,000 EV chargers nationwide.

“There has never been a government as ambitious as this one on climate change,” he said in a statement in Montreal.

“Canadians need to know that they have a choice by turning to Harper ‘s goals, turning to Harper’ s approach to the environment under Mr O’Toole or continuing to be ambitious because we understand that it ‘s not just about fighting climate change. it’s the right thing to do, it’s the best thing to do about jobs and the future, “he said, referring to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

In addition to previous support for EV, the liberal government has implemented an aggressive carbon pricing mechanism to reduce fuel consumption by consumers, leaving more land for conservation, has stopped oil tankers north of Christ, and is about to ban plastic disposable. other environmental initiatives.

While promising climate action, O’Toole has also suggested that a government led by him would approve a project similar to the North Gateway crude oil pipeline.

In an interview with Radio Canada on Sunday, O’Toole said one of his “priorities” is building more pipelines like the Northern Gateway and Trans Mountain.

O’Toole said Monday that the new projects would help secure Canada’s offshore oil export capacity, while boosting a sector that has been hit hard by low commodity prices in recent years.

“We need to make sure that democratic countries use Canadian resources, not resources from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela or Russia,” he said. “This will be our approach to accessing tidal waters.”

In 2016, the Liberal government killed the Enbridge-backed project, a 1,177-kilometer pipeline that would have transported diluted bitumen from Bruderheim, Alta., To an export terminal in Kitimat, BC

At the time, Trudeau said the majestic Bear Forest in the north BC was not the site of a pipeline and that the expected increase in oil tanker traffic in the region’s Douglas Canal threatened local wildlife.

But the decision angered some indigenous communities who had a ownership stake in the project. Aboriginal Equity partners, a group of 31 First Nations and Mtis nations from the area, collectively owned 33 percent of the project, an investment worth nothing as cabinet building increased.

“The thing I liked most about the Northern Gateway proposal was the economic partnerships for indigenous communities. I would like to see an intergenerational transfer of wealth and opportunities after generations of trauma transfer,” O’Toole said.

“Mr Trudeau canceled that pipeline without consulting the indigenous owners; he failed in his duty to consult. That is not the way we have economic reconciliation.”

O’Toole’s climate platform calls for a revised version of the existing carbon pricing regime. Instead of sending tax money to Ottawa, the Conservative plan would see taxes paid on fuels like gas and home heating calculated in “low carbon savings accounts.”

Individuals will be allowed to use the money in these accounts only for “green” purchases, such as more efficient ovens, bicycles, bus crossings, and other emission-reducing goods and services. The program will only apply to provinces that do not have a carbon price.

The current Liberal plan returns 90 percent of the money raised from the carbon price back to Canadians at tax time. In the latest federal budget, the government announced that those “climate action incentive” payments would soon be deducted four times a year in the form of a check or direct deposit.

Conservatives have long opposed the government’s liberal carbon tax, with party lawmakers often criticizing the Liberal and NDP plans for a “work-killing carbon tax”. O’Toolehas said that, under his leadership, the party is moving in a different direction.

One of O’Toole’s candidates, Cheryl Gallant, a former MP running for re-election in eastern Ontario, riding in RenfrewNipissingPembroke, has circulated a test warning that Trudeau could soon impose a “climate blockade”.

Despite that rhetoric, O’Toole said all of his candidates are in line with his climate action plan.

“All our candidates are committed to our plan to get the country back to work and reduce emissions and meet our targets in Paris,” he said.