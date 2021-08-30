The EU will seek to halt massive migration flows to Afghanistan, the draft statement says

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) – European Union countries are determined to prevent uncontrolled migration from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban, according to a draft statement prepared for a meeting on Tuesday.

EU governments are eager to avoid a repeat of the chaotic influx of refugees and migrants in 2015, which blocked the unprepared bloc and sowed discord among them, boosting support for far-right parties after the camps in Greece. Italy and elsewhere grew up.

“Based on the lessons learned, the EU and its Member States are determined to work together to prevent the recurrence of the uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements encountered in the past, preparing a coordinated and orderly response. , “the interior ministers will say at the meeting, according to the first draft statement by Reuters.

The position emerged after the UN refugee agency UNHCR warned that up to half a million Afghans could leave their homeland by the end of the year.

Thousands of Afghans have been evacuated on a massive plane lifted by Western forces following the capture of the capital Kabul by the Taliban on August 15. But while the operation is coming to an end, many of them have been left behind in an uncertain fate under the rule of the fierce Islamic group.

UNHCR appealed for support Monday, saying “a bigger crisis is just beginning” for Afghanistan’s 39 million people.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share responsibility with Iran and Pakistan, which already hosts 2.2 million Afghans.

An Afghan evacuator carrying a child walks into a detention center run by the Italian Red Cross, where she is quarantined with others, in Avezzano, Italy, August 30, 2021. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane Read more

“Air transport outside Kabul will end in a few days and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be so apparent. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not leave,” Grandi said in a statement. .

At Tuesday’s emergency meeting in Brussels, EU ministers will reiterate the bloc’s promise to give more money to Afghanistan and surrounding countries, even though aid distribution had become more complicated since the Taliban took control, officials said. of the EU.

“The EU should also strengthen support for countries close to Afghanistan to ensure that those in need receive adequate protection mainly in the region,” the ministers will say, according to the draft statement.

Although Turkey helped stem the 2015 crisis with EU funding by taking millions of Syrians fleeing, Ankara is less willing to host many Afghans like the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn in social services tensions and of security.

The ministers will also pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan to EU citizens, the draft said. It did not contain specific details of the new measures.

The International Rescue Committee, meanwhile, said the EU should set up a new scheme to relocate at least 30,000 Afghans from the region in the next 12 months. The charity estimated that there were already 2.6 million Afghan refugees, mostly hosted by Iran and Pakistan.

“The EU must protect the right to seek asylum for people fleeing Afghanistan,” the IRC said in a statement. Caritas Europe also called on the EU not to abandon Afghans.

Separately, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he wanted to see the bloc create a rapid reaction military force to intervene in future crises and help stabilize fragile democracies abroad.

