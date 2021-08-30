After the Taliban take control, Afghans in the Gulf worry about their home





AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Five months ago, 35-year-old Abadat fled Afghanistan with her two teenage daughters in the Gulf, fearing for their safety after a series of explosions rocked the neighborhood where they lived. . Now safe in the UAE, Abadat fears for her family in Afghanistan after the rapid takeover by the Taliban that culminated with the capture of Kabul on August 15th. “I’m really scared for them and I wish to help them and bring them to me or to any other place that is safe,” she said of her mother and three sisters, all Kabul residents. The United Arab Emirates, which sent troops to Afghanistan during the 20-year war including training Afghan forces, says it has facilitated the evacuation of at least 36,500 people from Afghanistan and since this week it has temporarily sheltered about 8,500 Afghans. Abadat now lives in Ayman in the north of the UAE and is receiving support from local groups that help people in need. Abadat said she worries that the lives of Afghan women will become increasingly difficult under the Taliban, a Sunni Islamic extremist group that largely barred women from working or studying during their 1996-2001 rule. “Women’s rights have been lost … Our life is difficult in Afghanistan with the Taliban at the helm, it is very difficult,” said Abadat, who declined to reveal her last name for security reasons. Since capturing Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have shown a more moderate face and said they will respect women’s rights this time, but these statements have done little to secure Abadat. “I am scared and tense. It is not safe to live in that country,” she said, adding that the country was not safe even before the Taliban took power. In neighboring Saudi Arabia, Afghan Khalid Abdulrasheed told Reuters he was praying for peace in his country and that all those who had fled recently would be able to return safely. Others hope an imminent economic crisis triggered by Taliban control could be averted. “We want a government to be formed. The Taliban are also our brothers … We want to have a government so that in the future everything will return to normal,” Afghan Sheren Agha said in Riyadh. Benmansour Journalist from Riyadh, written by Alexander Cornwell Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

