How to help Afghan refugees and families during the crisis





The last American planes flew from Afghanistan on Monday, marking the end of a 20-year war Announced the Associated PressMore than 100,000 American and Afghan citizens and partners were evacuated in the last two weeks as a result of Taking control of the Talibanwith Last week, two blasts at Kabul airport killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 members of the US serviceWith Attacks, they are to blameISIS-K terrorist group, targeting US military members and Afghan civilians attempting to leave the countrywith Many Afghan citizens fear for their lives and what the Taliban control means for their country. Refugees from Afghanistan have left everything behind and need a safe place to live, as well as basic necessities such as food and water. Numerous organizations are accepting donations to help meet these needs as more Afghan citizens seek asylum elsewhere. If you want to do something, we’ve put together a list of organizations that help. Make sure you always own a charity before donating money. We will continue to update this story. Organizations that help Afghanistan E United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is accepting donations to help provide protection, shelter, clean water and health care for Afghans in need.

CAREFUL is a non-governmental organization that provides food, water, shelter and protection to displaced families. You can donate to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, which includes cross-border refugee support.

E International Rescue Committee is working in Afghanistan to provide assistance to those in need. It’s accepting donations to provide emergency cash assistance and protection services to internally displaced people in Kabul.

World Church Service has issued an urgent appeal to raise $ 400,000 to provide shelter, food and transportation support for refugees upon arrival in the US. You can sign up to sponsor a family.

E Children’s Foundation is raising money to help feed families in Afghanistan. It’s also accepting donations to help refugees.

Airbnbwill start housing 20,000 Afghan refugees on properties listed on its website worldwide. Volunteer to help refugees in the US Local organizations will need assistance to resettle refugees from Afghanistan when they arrive in the US. Not only can you donate to organizations, but you can also provide services. For example, organizations like it Home No Limits, located near Washington, DC, can use volunteers to help move furniture, erect homes, and teach carpentry and woodworking to newly arrived refugees. For more information about what is happening in Afghanistan, here is what you need to know about The Taliban have reportedly seized biometric devices used by the US military. Also, Facebook, Twitter and YouTubeface content challenges as Afghanistan falls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-help-afghan-refugees-and-families-during-the-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos