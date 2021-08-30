Non-Covid patients will have to be sent home to avoid disaster in Sydney hospitals if cases increase, says AMA | News from Australia

Connect with us

Patients in Sydney hospitals receiving lower levels of care will have to relocate to their homes and be cared for primarily by medical doctors if city hospitals have any chance of coping with the growing cases of Covid, the Australian Medical Association has warned. .

AMA Vice President Chris Moy has accused the Berejklian government and health authorities of being stubborn in insisting that New South Wales’ healthcare system could expand its intensive care capacity to 2,000 beds, warning that if it is unable to provide enough staff to care for so many patients, hospitals would be in a state of disaster.

For the 2,000 ICU patients to care for, he warns that not all staff would be highly skilled and the hospital system would not have the capacity to treat anything other than Covid in hospitals.

Moys comments follow Guardian Australia revealing that Sydney Intensive Care Nurses are increasing sedative doses for some patients in order to manage their workload, claiming that pressure from the Delta outbreak makes it impossible to monitor all patients of them in an ICU setting, a nurse labeled as a hellhole. with

Given that the NSW government predicts a peak in Covid hospital admissions in October, Moy believes health leaders need to start drawing up comprehensive plans to provide hospital-style care so people with less severe conditions, including mild forms of pneumonia and deep vein thrombosis, are not admitted to hospital. Less serious Covid patients would also receive home care.

Instead of going to the hospital, patients received home care from general practitioners, visited nurses and specialists, and provided food. Blood pressure readers and other monitoring devices would be installed in their homes so they could be taken to hospital if their condition escalated.

While some hospitals already offer low levels of home care for patients, Moy believes this will need to be implemented on a massive scale across Sydney and run by local doctors, to free up hospital staff and minimize risk. of exposure to Covid for patients whose care is unrelated to the virus.

Moy believes medical doctors are the missing link in NSWs Covid emergency cases, and said without those who facilitate hospital staff, I do not know where staff would come from to care for 2,000 ICU patients.

He also believes that highly skilled nurses who have recently left ICUs to work in states Covid vaccine clinics will need to be withdrawn to intensive care units if an increase in serious coronavirus hospitalizations occurs.

On Monday, after a record 1,290 cases were reported, there were 840 Covid patients admitted to hospitals in NSW, with 137 in intensive care and 48 of those seeking ventilators. Of those in intensive care, 119 are unvaccinated, while 13 have had a dose. The Guardian Australia understands that the five dual vaccinated persons in the ICU have basic conditions.

One week ago, there were 586 Covid cases in hospital, with 100 in the ICU and 32 people in ventilators. At the time, there was about 845 ICU beds in NSW, with 667 busy. About 17% were Covid patients, however doctors have warned Covid patients to stay in the ICU for much longer.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian stressed that authorities are predicting October to be the worst month for hospitalizations in Covid hospital, due to the effect of the delay on a recent increase in infections and an expected continuation of daily record cases.

The health system is prepared, but will it be extended? Absolutely, Berejiklian said, reiterating that the government’s plan to expand its capacity of the ICU’s 500 beds to 2,000 is already under way.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard, speaking of the plan to train staff and redeploy them to the states health system, said they were happy to have the opportunity to be sent to work in intensive care units. Hazzard insisted the hospital system was not at its limit, saying field hospitals would not be on the agenda at the moment.

However Moy is critical of NSW government messages.

I think there is this assumption that the health system can absorb more patients. Everyone, including the Prime Minister [Berejiklian] is talking about fans and increasing the capacity of the ICU, but they are disobedient. It’s not just about the number of fans for the ICU beds, it’s about the staff, Moy said.

Morale in hospitals at the moment is very tense and the pressure is significant. And we may not be the worst now, Moy said, noting the expected October peak marked by the NSW government.

Regarding his view on how the system could employ 2,000 ICU beds, Moy believes the federal government will need to increase funding for staff. This should last next year, as he believes many people would be forced to neglect regular hospital care during the Covid October peak as there would be an increase in serious illness throughout 2022.

Most importantly, Moy believes the NSW government should plan ahead of the October peak, not only to mobilize medical practitioners for more home care, but to rethink how skilled nurses are spread across the system.

Moy wants ICU specialist staff to withdraw from vaccination clinics and special health accommodations for which many have left. Already, retired nurses have recently returned to the system, with plans to extend that consumption to nurses who have retired within the last 10 years being consideredwith

Moy remains skeptical of the states ’hospital capacity and planned to expand the ICU to 2,000 beds.

We were talking about a catastrophe at that point.

