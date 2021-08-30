Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman leaves Russia – Ifax





Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh accused of violating COVID-19 security rules speaks to reporters after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia on August 16, 2021. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources. One of the sources said that Yarmysh has flown to the Finnish capital Helsinki. Yarmysh did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement earlier this month after finding her guilty of violating COVID-19 security rules. Read more Russian authorities have cracked down on opposition ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections, and many of Navalny’s most prominent allies have fled Russia instead of facing restrictions or house arrest. The court ruling barred Yarmysh from leaving the house at night, attending rallies and changing her home address without first notifying prison authorities. She was found guilty of violating COVID-19 security rules over what police said was an illegal protest in support of Navalny last winter. She said the accusation was politically motivated and appealed. Navalny is serving 2-1 / 2 years in prison for breach of parole in an embezzlement case he says was forged. Navalny’s allies accuse the authorities of using the law to suppress dissenting voices. Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Written by Olzhas Auyezov; Edited by Andrew Osborn Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

