Elections 2021: Analysis of Liberal, Conservative and NDP campaign advertisements

OTTAWA – The three main parties are now in their third week of public release and have published a series of commercials trying to convey their messages.

CTVNews.ca selected three similar 30-second ads released by Liberals, Conservatives and NDP in the early days of the campaign, and spoke with experienced marketing strategists and political advertisers about them.

Given that they would have been produced and shot before the election call, they provide a sense of what the advertisements signal in relation to the intended messages and strategies that each campaign had run in this race.

And, with new advertising buying either at work or already starting as each party tries to emphasize their focus on what the ballot box question will be, experts discover when or why certain campaigns should, or are already focused, and what they think each party should show Canadians in future countries.

Justin Trudeau Liberal Party and Advertising: ‘Merciless’

What it says: This ad begins with, and relies on, all, scenic Canadian landscapes interspersed with uplifting scenes of people during the pandemic: in the PPE on the front line, disguised in the grocery store, or protesting for change. Trudeau is also shown interacting with people, raised sleeves. Overlapping with those sights is Trudeaus’ voice, speaking of having each other’s backs and the need to move forward, for all.

Political marketing strategist and brand consultant Clive Veroni described the ad as a wallpaper, and while the message is about moving forward, the visuals show more of the same thing.

Visually there are a lot of things happening But even though there are a lot of things happening, not much is actually being transmitted through this ad. It all seems very familiar, as we have been here before. There doesn’t seem to be anything new, or surprising, or particularly motivating about it. It’s a pretty forgetful ad, Veroni said.

What it lacks: David Rosenberg, who worked with the Liberals on Trudeau 2015 advertising and is the chief creative officer at advertising agency Bensimon Byrne, said that advertising does not say enough. He said that over the years, testing in focus groups different versions of the idea of ​​moving forward is very vague and not motivating enough for voters.

Similarly, Dennis Matthews, president of the advertising agency Creative Currency, and who was the head of national marketing for the federal Conservatives during the Stephen Harper 2015 campaign, said that this place by the Liberals, which developed for the first two weeks of these election, reflects in some way Trudeaus launched the general campaign in general.

It’s almost on the verge of feeling a little like, you know, a tourism ad or something that is meant to sit back, but then it doesn’t end with that choice that liberals now understand, I think they need to define a little bit, Matthews said. This forward together is a kind of version of the slogans they had before, but again it does not necessarily create any kind of contrast or great choice or it is not necessarily for nothing and again I think it speaks to some of the challenges that Liberals have had in the part early of this campaign.

Where does the holiday go from here: I think Liberals need to sharpen and strengthen their message, they need to have much more focused and affirmative messages to move forward. They need to accept the mood of the moment, and then talk about where we are going next, Veroni said.

Over the past weekend, the Liberals came up with two new points, one focused on COVID-19 and vaccines, and the other on housing. Matthews described the couple as sharpening their message and seeking to create a direct contrast between their word to voters and what the Conservatives are proposing.

Both were more specific, they both said something, they both promised what the Liberals would do on both points, and I thought they were more effective, Rosenberg said, adding that from his perspective, it would be in the interest best Liberals to get these ads out there more.

Erin OToole Conservative Party and Advertising: ‘Secure the future’.

What it says: This ad begins with a photo of OToole reminiscent of one of Trudeaus’s most memorable 2015 election campaign ads, with him walking towards the camera in a park near Parliament Hill. He then joins a mix of OToole images and imagery throughout his life, including in the military and in a sturdy hat, as he talks about his recovery plan to get the country back on track. Throughout, the words that carry the party message home appear in the last third of the screen, a key way advertisers seem to struggle with viewers watching it silently.

In contrast to the incoming advertisement by the Liberals, Veroni said that this country has a sense of positive, optimistic, forward momentum, which is conveyed more strongly. The slogan is also a statement of action, which he said matches the energy of advertising.

The action-oriented type of person, similar to the worker with a sense of plan is something you are seeing in all the conservative ads from social posts to this ad And I think military presentation is a really important part because it is critical for fill in the blanks on who Erin O’Toole is. You know he was a COVID-time opposition leader, there was no way he could show himself in any real way in front of voters, Matthews said.

What it lacks: While it was not a critique, Rosenberg said this video lacks some unauthentic energy, and is almost similar to the car dealer, seen in some of the pre-campaign videos released by the Conservatives. It’s also a very big departure from Willy Wonka’s fraudulent video, which was pulled for copyright after being watched by many people, including Conservative MPs.

This ad shows him as a very intentional, non-threatening candidate, who has a very specific plan, I mean, he presents right there in the ad Before we learn a little about him in the first 10 seconds of the ad and his military background, Rosenberg said.

Where does the holiday go from here: I think this ad has proven to be popular. We are not yet on September 1, I do not think even most Canadians are awake to the fact that we are in the election, so I think this ad still has legs, said Rosenberg, adding that when the Conservatives do want to change it, the advice of his would be to always link the message to their proposed recovery plan.

I think the word healing in itself is very important now and I think he thinks he has diagnosed how most Canadians feel, he said.

The party has come up with some additional messages, including an attack-style ad featuring a red-shirted boxer hitting the glass on the screen, talking about how voters should react to the Liberal-NDP-Green alliance that holds the ropes , before going to some of the same OToole footage used in the aforementioned ad.

I think it is the most interesting campaign so far, for all parties. When we are in this world where affordability is the kind of key issue of the campaign, it is talking directly about the struggle people are feeling about the cost of living and other things, and it does so in a very dramatic way that has a creative concept out there that It’s just one of those creative points that once you see it you remember it, Matthews said.

From Veronis ’perspective, he thinks the Conservatives can stop making any more aggressive attack advertising against their opponents as they do not need it now.

New Democratic Party and Jagmeet Singh ad: ‘Do more’

What it says: This ad begins with Singh walking towards the camera, talking about how action matters more than words, in an indictment filed against Trudeau. Singh then focuses on his ideas on how to build a better future while showing a diverse range of Canadians, some of whom Singh interacts with.

The problem with this communication is the whole conversation and no action is a credible statement. The average viewer, the average voter watching – this ad will have a break because they have just gone through this pandemic, where the government literally deposits money directly into their bank account. And the government provided vaccines that were literally deposited in their arms. So, a claim of all conversations and no action, creates dissonance, said Veroni.

Rosenberg also considered this aspect of advertising.

The art of advertising is about telling the truth in the most convincing way possible, in the most original and compelling way possible. And that ad just doesn’t start with the truth, he said.

What it lacks: Generally speaking, Matthews said that in all the NDP commercials that have been seen so far, they all include a strong contrast between Singh and Trudeau.

Where I think there are some gaps is how they show and prove he has plans or has the ability to implement them, he said. They need to find a way to take it to the next step, where they are seen as a natural choice to realize it.

Veroni also learned about the use of passive language by Singhs, suggesting that it should be more direct than it is better.

Where does the holiday go from here: Matthews said the NDP is being created with a two-step argument, where they first sow the seeds of doubt in Trudeau, which they have done, but should focus on the next three weeks in the second step: convincing voters to support them instead of Me

The MDP needs to find a way to express the anti-Trudeau message in a more credible way. And they need, I think, to inject a little more energy and a little more sense of action, Veroni said.

I would like to know what animates Jagmeet personally, you know, my suspicion is that what animates him is basically what animates NDP politics, which is justice for most Canadians. What does he mean by that? Tell us in a compelling way, how he will help most Canadians. If they focus their messages on this, with the power of his personal attraction, his personality, I think they would be much better, Rosenberg said.