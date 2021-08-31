The popular Afghan singer was taken from his home and killed by the Taliban





His son, Jawad, told the Associated Press that the singer was “shot in the head” on the family farm in the Andarab Valley in the northern Baghlan province.

“He was innocent, a singer who just entertained people,” his son said. The AP was the first to report the death of Fawad Andarabi.

CNN has not independently confirmed the circumstances surrounding the singer’s murder, but former Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi, who is also from the district for which the family was named, spoke publicly about his death.

“The brutality of the Taliban continues in Andarab. Today they brutally killed the folk singer, Fawad Andarabi who was simply giving joy to this valley and its people. While singing here” our beautiful valley … the land of our ancestors … “will not succumb to the brutality of the Taliban,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The assassination has raised concerns about a return to the harsh form of rule the Taliban imposed when it was in its last control of Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001. During that time, the Taliban banned most forms of music as non-Islamic. In an interview with The New York Times On Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said “music is forbidden in Islam” when asked if it would be banned once again in public in Afghanistan. He added that the Taliban hoped this could “persuade people not to do such things, instead of putting pressure on them”. But the militant group’s previous intolerance of religiously meaningless music has made rights advocates wary of new blows from artists. United Nations Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights Karima Bennoune and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Artistic Freedom Deeyah Khan have expressed “grave concern” over reports of Andarab’s assassination. “As UN Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights, (with) UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador to Artistic Freedom Deeyah Khan, I express great concern about reports of the horrific murder of singer #FawadAndarabi. “We urge governments to urge the Taliban to respect the #human rights of #artists,” Bennoune said on Twitter on Saturday. The Andarab Valley is located near the Panjshir Valley, 90 miles north of Kabul, where sporadic fighting between the Taliban and an armed coalition of northern militias known as the Northern Alliance has been going on since last week. Some recent fighting has also taken place in the Andarab Valley districts. Taliban commanders have told CNN that an agreement has been reached to stop the offensive actions; however, the Northern Alliance has not commented directly.

