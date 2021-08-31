New exposure sites in Gepps Cross and Port Wakefield after NSW third truck driver tested positive for COVID-19





SA Health has identified two new exposure sites linked to another truck driver from New South Wales with COVID-19. Main points: Exposure sites have been identified at Gepps Cross and Port Wakefield

They are not related to two infected truck drivers who traveled through the SA last week

About 140 people are now in quarantine He tested positive after returning to the state. The Port Wakefield OTR service station formerly known as BP Port Wakefield Truckstop has been identified as a Level 2 exposure point between 1:50 pm and 3:20 pm Monday. Any person who participated should be isolated immediately for 14 days and tested. The Gepps Cross Metcash Distribution Center north of Adelaide is also listed as a Level 4 showroom between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday. The large facility opened just last week and is used to deliver groceries to independent supermarkets in South Australia. Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the driver had been “very cooperative” in providing “a wealth of information about his movements”. “It seems we have achieved this very quickly,” Stevens said. “The truck driver was only in South Australia yesterday and we are moving to take action with those places of exposure.” PPRDITSIM LIVE: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic Exposure sites are not linked to two positive cases of COVID-19 in truck drivers from New South Wales, who traveled through North and South West Australia twice last week. SA Health has not confirmed any new cases of locally acquired coronavirus associated with truck drivers. More than 140 people are in quarantine after visiting the exhibition sites that drivers visited last week in Ceduna, Port Augusta and Nundroo before testing positive in Perth from the 99 it mentioned yesterday. SA Health says 104 have tested negative for the virus. Ceduna and Port Augusta have had petrol stations listed as level 1 exposure sites as community leaders call for calm. ( ABC North and West: Declan Gooch ) Authorities are still pursuing about 24 other people who are considered close contacts of the couple. Port Augusta Aboriginal leader Vince Coulthard said his community was vulnerable and many were not yet vaccinated. “Vaccination is a concern by many members. They have been fed a lot, I guess, of not-so-true information about what the government is trying to do,” he said. Date of exposure Exposure time Periphery location level 21/08/2021 12:00 p.m.-12: 30 p.m. Port Augusta IOR Petroleum Port Augusta (South) Northern Power Station Rd 1 21/08/2021 12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Port Augusta OTR Port Augusta Cnr Augusta Highway and Northern Power Station Rd 1 21/08/2021 3:45 p.m.-5: 45 p.m. Ceduna IOR Petroleum Ceduna 92 McKenzie Street 1 21/08/2021 3:45 p.m.-5: 45 p.m. Ceduna OTR Ceduna Highway 35 Eyre 1 21/08/2021 7:15 p.m.-8: 30 p.m. Nundroo Nundroo Roadhouse Eyre Highway 1 21/08/2021 10:00 p.m.-10: 30 p.m. Ceduna IOR Petroleum Ceduna 92 McKenzie Street 1 22/08/2021 4:05 a.m.-4: 35 p.m. Port Augusta IOR Petroleum Port Augusta (South) Northern Power Station Rd 1 22/08/2021 4:20 a.m.-5: 05 p.m. Port Augusta OTR Port Augusta Cnr Augusta Highway and Northern Power Station Rd 1 25-26 / 08/2021 11:30 pm (25/8) – 12:30 pm (26/8) Port Augusta IOR Petroleum Port Augusta (South) Northern Power Station Rd 1 25-26 / 08/2021 11:30 pm (25/8) – 12:30 pm (26/8) Port Augusta OTR Port Augusta Cnr Augusta Highway and Northern Power Station Rd 1 26/08/2021 5:30 a.m.-6: 30 p.m. Ceduna IOR Petroleum Ceduna 92 McKenzie Street 1 26/08/2021 5:30 a.m.-6: 30 p.m. Ceduna OTR Ceduna Highway 35 Eyre 1 30/08/2021 8:30 a.m.-9: 30 p.m. Gepps Cross Metcash Distribution Center 50 Port Wakefield Rd 4 30/08/2021 1:50 pm-3:20 pm Port Wakefield OTR Port Wakefield 22 Snowtown Street 2 What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

