Here is what we know about C.1.2. South Africa The new, highly mutated variant of Covid





Topline There was a lot of noise last week over a new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa that seems to be more mutated than any other variant listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of interest or concern, but still includes only a handful of Covid-19 cases in the country and it has not been conclusively investigated how its mutations affect virus behavior.

The main facts The evolution of this new variant, called C.1.2., Was detailed in a preliminary study published earlier this month by the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform. Evolved from C.1., One of the coronavirus lines that dominated during the first wave of infections in South Africa in mid-May last year, C.1.2. was first identified in the South African provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng in May 2021. It has since spread to most provinces in South Africa, as well as a handful of other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to the research, which is still awaiting peer review. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The study authors said they are concerned about the variant because of how quickly it mutated: it is between 44 and 59 mutations away from the original virus discovered in Wuhan, making it more mutated than any other variant identified by WHO Concerned Variant of Interest. It also contains many mutations which have been associated with increased transmissibility and an increased ability to avoid antibodies in other variants, the scientists said, although they occur in different mixtures and their effects on the virus are not yet fully known. Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist who is one of the authors of the study, i tha Reuters see C.1.2. may have more immune evasion properties than the super prevalent delta variant, based on its mutation pattern, but the new variant is still highly under consideration. ANTI- Beyond the transmission and response to the remaining unknown vaccines, Lessells warned that people should not worry too much about C.1.2. however it was expected that variants with more mutations would appear later in the pandemic. Furthermore, C.1.2. still constitutes a very small but growing part of all South African cases. It accounted for only 1% of samples in June and 3% in July, versus 67% of samples in June and 89% in July for the delta variant. Crucial quote Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, said the variant has only been discovered in about 100 sequenced specimens, a very low number, he stressed at a conference Monday. Still still a very small percentage, but again we are really keeping a good eye on this. It has all the signatures of immune escape. The main background Changes in the virus have led to new waves of infections through the pandemic. For example, the US is in the midst of a massive increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the more infectious delta variant. Research suggests that this variant has more than double the risk of hospitalization of the alpha variant in the UK, and has also affected the effectiveness of the vaccine in terms of preventing infection, although strokes still mainly prevent serious illness. Lambda, first identified in Peru but now prevalent in South Africa, is another disturbing variant after research suggesting some of its mutations may be able to resist neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies. It is not clear whether Lambda is more dangerous than the delta variant. tangential The World Health Organization has four variants identified as disturbing variants and four variants identified as variants of interest (this label is given when they are confirmed as more severe or transmissible). C.1.2. currently qualifies as none. However, another variant believed to have originated in South Africa has been described as a disturbing variant. Beta worried scientists and health officials about the rapid spread in South Africa and the witness some vaccines were less potent against the variant. Further reading Delta Version More Than Doubles Covid Infection Risk, UK Study Finds (Forbes) South African scientists say the New Variant could have increased transmissibility (Bloomberg) Full coverage and live updates on Coronavirus

