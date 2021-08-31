International
Ontario registers 694 new cases of COVID-19, with no further deaths
Ontario reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths from the disease Monday as the province removed its nose from crashing from its list of symptoms requiring a child to stay home from school or daycare.
Updated COVID-19 online screening tool lists five categories of symptoms “most commonly associated with COVID-19”.
These are fever and chills, cough or whooping cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Children who report any of those symptoms should stay home, isolate themselves, and seek COVID-19 testing.
A spokeswoman for the health minister confirmed that a runny nose was removed from the daily check-up, but said anyone with symptoms of the disease should stay home.
Alexandra Hilkene says health units can provide further advice on isolation requests based on things like the local COVID-19 situation and whether an individual was in contact with a confirmed case.
Meanwhile, out of 643 new cases reported today with a known vaccination status:
- 403, or nearly 63 percent, were unvaccinated.
- 73, or 11.4 percent, had a single dose.
- 167, or 26 percent, had two doses.
In particular, provincial data on case vaccination status do not include age breakdowns, or show how long after a first or second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine a person became infected with the virus, or if they were symptomatic at the time of testing Me
A total of 18,561 tests for the virus were completed Sunday, according to the health ministry, and Ontario Public Health reported a nationwide positivity rate of 3.6 percent.
Throughout the Ontario pandemic, the weekends have brought a calm to overall test levels, so it is not surprising to see a higher positivity rate from relatively fewer tests. Although it is evident that 3.6 percent is the highest positivity since June 1st.
The total number of cases today has risen somewhat from the 639 new infections recorded last Monday. That said, there are positive signs that the spread of the virus has continued to slow. The doubling time for daily cases is currently about three and a half weeks. In early August, the doubling period was only eight days.
This week you will see the revised downfall forecasts from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board. A spokesman said last week that the group was working to finalize its latest consensus modeling before the results go public.
CBC News reported on Friday that, according to sources familiar with the discussions, Prime Minister Doug Ford is likely to announce some form of a passport or vaccine certification system this week. The Ford Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the plan before going public with the details.
Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:
The seven-day moving average of daily cases: 696.
Active cases: 6,028.
Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 160; 93you need a fan to breathe.
Number of dead: 9,498.
vaccination: 17,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by public health units on Sunday. Slightly more than 76 percent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and over, have now taken two doses. This equates to approximately 67.3 percent of the province’s total population.
