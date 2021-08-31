LIVE VIEW: Gladys Berejiklian announces latest COVID-19 cases in New South Wales

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said she wants New South Wales to “have a more hopeful spring” than the state’s closed winter through high vaccination rates, as it announced on Tuesday 1,164 local infections and three additional COVID-related deaths.

The prime minister told the COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday that 67 per cent of the state’s adult population has now received the first dose of a vaccine.

“We want to achieve 70 percent and 80 percent magic as soon as possible,” she said.

“Can I encourage anyone who has not yet made vaccination plans to consider September when they and your loved ones and your family are vaccinated.

“It’s so critical for all of us to have a more hopeful spring making sure we raise vaccination rates.”

Berejiklian extends her deepest condolences to the families of the three people who died Monday after being infected with the coronavirus.

A woman in her 50s from southwestern Sydney, who had basic health conditions, died at Campbelltown Hospital.

A man in his 80s from Sydney died at St. Vincent Hospital and a man in his 90s from southwest Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital.

There have been 96 COVID-related deaths in NSW during the last outbreak and a total of 152 in the state since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently 871 cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 143 persons in intensive care and 58 of them in ventilators.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant gave an update on the coronavirus outbreak at the Parklea Correctional Center.

She said there were 43 new COVID-19 cases linked to the correctional center by 8pm on Monday, bringing the group to 75.

“All the new cases are incarcerated which means a total of 74 COVID-positive inmates and one staff member,” Dr Chant said.

“The prison is closed and appropriate public health actions are being taken.”

Dr Chant said the vaccines are being dumped in jail and there are infection control practitioners in the country.

The Chief Health Officer also named Guildford, Merrylands, Auburn, Greenacre, Bankstown Blacktown and surrounding suburbs as areas of concern.

“I can not stress how important it is for us to see that the levels of immunization coverage in the LGA, especially the suburbs I have talked about, are rising very fast,” she said.

NSW Health administered 47,429 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8 p.m. Monday, including 10,187 at the vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,859,279 with 2,564,131 doses administered by NSW Health as of Monday and 4,295,148 administered by the network of physicians and other providers as of 11:59 a.m. Sunday.

Berejiklian said the state could be able to hit seven million hits this week, which “would be amazing”.

“While 70 per cent of the double dose gives those of us vaccinated liberties, 80 per cent of the double dose allows us to watch international travel, welcoming all Australians home,” she said.

“How wonderful it would be to welcome all Aussians who want to be reunited with their families by Christmas and New South Wales will grow up to support that cause and that occasion and I stress to everyone the importance of vaccination.

“Please think about our community and your loved ones and where we can move forward together as a society.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard also called on residents to come forward for their COVID-19 strike.

“Do not be so selfish or self-righteous as to think that you are different from the rest of us. You are not, “he said.

“Go and get vaccinated and give the whole community a fair walk, especially the front-line medical staff.”

Of the 1,164 local cases, 417 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 379 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 116 are from Sydney LHD, 73 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 54 are from Western NSW LHD and 45 are from the Mountains Nepean Blue LHD.

There are 15 from Northern Sydney LHD, five from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, four from Far West LHD, four from Central Coast LHD, two from Hunter New England LHD and one from Southern NSW LHD.

NSW Health said six cases have not yet been assigned to an LHD.

Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said the government’s concern for the NSW region continues to be in the western part of the state.

Of the 54 cases in West NSW LHD, 32 were in Dubbo, five were in Wellington and Bathurst, and eight were in Bourke.

“The message for everyone in NSW regional and rural is to get vaccinated,” Barilaro said.

“We are running clinics across the regions. So keep an eye on that.

“Our health clinics, our network of pharmacies and the network of medical medicine are all offering the opportunity for vaccination in the regions. It is part of our freedom and part of our future. ”

1,164 local cases on Tuesday – found in 130,027 tests – lead to the eruption of the highly contagious Delta-type state to 21,208.

It tracks a record 1,290 infections on Monday, 1,218 on Sunday and 1,035 on Saturday.

The blockade of Greater Sydney – which began on June 26 – has been extended until the end of September, while regional NSW will remain subject to house arrest orders until at least September 10.

The outbreak came on June 16 after a limousine Bondi driver who was transporting an international plane contracted the virus.