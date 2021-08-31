Charges over the Bali bombings are being delayed at Guantanamo





GUANTNAMO BAY, Cuba Translation and interpretation problems on Monday delayed by a day military efforts to formally charge three Southeast Asian men held by the United States for 18 years for plotting the deadly terrorist bombings in Indonesia in 2002 and 2003. Prosecutors charge three inmates Encep Nurjaman, known as Hambali; Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep; and Mohammed Farik Bin Amin for murder, terrorism and conspiracy in the 2002 nightclub bombings in Bali, which killed 202 people, and the 2003 Marriott Hotel bombing in Jakarta, which killed at least 11 people and injured at least 80. Defense attorneys have called them victims of torture that lasted about three years in the CIA’s secret network of prisons, where agents used water navigation, sleep deprivation, beatings, painful handcuffs, and other now-illegal detention techniques. in question to extract information from their captives. In 2003, a CIA investigator told Mr. Hambali that he would never go to court because we could never tell the world what I did to you, according to a study of the CIA program which was published by the Senate Intelligence Committee in December 2014.

Monday’s formal charging was supposed to be a crossroads of sorts, the start of proceedings in a case that was approved by a Trump administration appointee on Jan. 21, the first full day of President Bidens’s administration, and was postponed for six months. from pandemic constraints. The proceedings ended as the latest example of delays plaguing Guantanamo’s justice system nearly 20 years after it was chosen to hold detainees captured following the 9/11 attacks and in the global effort to find terrorists.

The three men have been in U.S. custody since 2003 and have been held at Guantanamo Bay as members of Jemaah Islamiyah, an Southeast Asian extremist group. Mr. Hambali, who is Indonesian, is accused of allying with global jihadist Osama bin Ladens, and of sending Mr. Bin Amin and Mr. Bin Lep, former architecture students who met in college in Malaysia, to train in al-Qaeda camps in Afghanistan. Translation and technical issues were evident at first. An attorney noted that an inmate had mentioned Google in a Malaysian remark about the judge, but the court translator did not mention the search engine in an English translation. The Indonesian translator turned legal training in English into legal training in Indonesian Bahasa.

Defense attorneys said with alarm that the three defendants recognized a Mr. Singh, an interpreter with whom everyone had confidential conversations, as they prepared to seek release through a review board session, sitting next to the chief prosecutor in court on Monday, now working on the prosecution. Lawyers for the three detainees also told the judge that the official Indonesian court translator had offered in 2020 the opinion that the government was losing money to these terrorists; they should have been killed long ago and added that they had a sworn statement from a witness who heard the reprimand. Prosecutors are seeking life sentences in the case. Mr Bin Leps’s lawyer, Brian Bouffard, declared the translator of the Indonesian-US unilateral contract irreversible. Advocates and Mr. Bin Amins, Christine Funk, asked why prosecutors needed an interpreter at the indictment hearing in the first place: Are they spying on us? I do not know.

Judge of the Trial, Navy Cmdr. Hayes C. Larsen, tried to fix the problems. He gave the court’s official translation team a 10-minute break every 20 minutes. He told defense attorneys to file legal motions if they believe there are interpretation problems that require remedies. And he was postponed until Tuesday reading the charges, which was the reason for Monday’s session. Defense attorneys, civilian and military, and all paid by the Pentagon, describe the case as still in its infancy. Prosecutors, they said, had provided perhaps 2 percent of the preliminary documents that could be used in the case, including confessions made by the FBI in 2007 to detainees shortly after their transfer to military detention by CIA prosecutors failed. agreed to comment. Mr. Hambalis’s lawyer, James R. Hodes, called the case absurd, in part because of the length of his clients’ detention and the nearly two-decade delay in filing charges against him. He told reporters before the hearing that Mr. Hambali was brutalized and spent at least half of his detention in solitary confinement. He said the prisoners owed him an apology and repatriation, for not being held in a cage on a Caribbean island.

The hearings at Guantnamo were held mainly between English and Arabic, but also suffered translation problems. In 2015, one of the men accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks brought the name of a translator to court and revealed that the linguist had previously worked for the CIA in a black country, exposing his identity and derailed a week of hearings. Finding American translators with secret security clearances who speak Southeast Asian languages ​​has apparently proved to be even more of a challenge. The Senate study on the CIA interrogation program cited a January 2004 cable from a secret detention facility reporting that Mr. Bin Leps English is very poor, and we do not have a Malaysian linguist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/us/politics/guantanamo-bali-bombing-charges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos