New Zealand floods force evacuations in Auckland, drivers rescued by jet ski | New Zeland





Auckland residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night due to flooding, as New Zealand’s largest city was hit by heavy rainfall. Evacuations were carried out on the outskirts of western Auckland and nearby towns, such as Kumeu and Piha, with firefighters having to use jet skis to reach the drivers of their stranded vehicles. according to the New Zealand Heraldwith Emergency services received 150 calls for help overnight. A vehicle submerged in the Kumeu River by heavy rain caused major flooding and destruction in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images At least 50 homes across the region were evacuated, with flood waters still not subsiding as rain continues. One family said they were forced to bring horses to their home and urged neighbors to kayak at the horse feed. With the weather last night we lost everything, the Huapai resident posted on Facebook. We took ourselves to the swimming pool border and brought them to the second level of our house, thankfully we were able to take the kids out with jetski if anyone has hay or horse food that can make us kayak or boat. would be appreciated so much. We dealt with the drought conditions and suddenly realized this, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told Radio NZ. Rain at night was hitting about 90 mm per hour, which is a heavy rain. Now it is back, but it is still about 40 mm per hour, then the weather is expected to dissipate, so we imagine that later this morning things will improve. New Zealand weather forecast agency MetService released a yellow hour of heavy rain on Monday, improving it to the orange warning on Tuesday morning after most of the rain had fallen. We knew it would rain overnight … but there was no early indication that this was likely to cause the level of flooding it has, Goff said. A man removes property from his business in the Weza lane, Kumeu after heavy rain causes widespread flooding and destruction on 31 August 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images Our predictors are pretty good, but they are not miracles. They cannot be expected to know everything. This has hit in a fairly localized way. The fruit-growing center in Kumeu has been destroyed, with the main road and shops under water, with damaged houses and cars. Auckland remains in a severe blockade due to a Covid-19 explosion, with almost 500 cases identified in New Zealand’s largest city over the past two weeks. But home stay orders are violated by emergency management checks, which means the affected kiwi can take the necessary actions to protect property and family. “People need to know that while we are below alarm level 4 … this is being replaced by the more urgent need to move out of homes that are no longer habitable,” Goff said. Emergency shelters have been set up in Henderson and Kumeu.

