South African researchers keep an eye on another new variant of coronavirus





The variant they are looking at, called C.1.2, has appeared across South Africa, as well as in seven other countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, the researchers report. They are not sure if its constellation of mutations will make it more dangerous, but it carries changes that have given other variants increased transmissibility and the ability to evade the immune system response to some extent.

Having more mutations does not necessarily mean more risk – some mutations can weaken a virus and it is the combination of changes that affects whether a virus becomes more effective. An additional mutation can cancel out the effects of another.

But the team – which includes virologist Penny Moore of the South African Institute for Communicable Diseases – say they are keeping an eye on him.

“We are currently evaluating the impact of this variant on antibody neutralization after SARS-CoV-2 infection or SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in South Africa,” they wrote in a report posted online as a prelude.

“This variant has been detected along the third wave of infections in South Africa from May 2021 onwards and has been detected in seven other countries within Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. The identification of new SARS-CoV-2 variants is usually associated with new waves of infection “. Too soon for the variant to be defined as an interest variant or a the variant of concern by the World Health Organization, so there is still no definition of the Greek alphabet. The WHO currently mentions four disturbing variants, which are more easily transmitted, affect the severity of the disease or avoid tests, vaccines or treatments: Alpha or B.1.1.7; Beta or B.1.351; Gamma or P.1; and Delta or B.1.617.2. Variants of interest, which have disturbing mutations and have caused disease clusters, include Eta or B.1.525; Iota or B.1.526; Kappa or B.1.617.1 and Lambda or C.37, according to WHO. Maria van Kerkhove, technical director for Covid-19 for the WHO, noted that very few people diagnosed with coronavirus have been found to be infected with variant C.1.2. “To date there are about 100 C.1.2 sequences reported globally, the earliest reports from May ’21 from South Africa,” she said. said on Twitter. “At this time, C.1.2 does not appear to be in circulation,” she added. She said the WHO would update people on its website and through the press conference if that changes. “Monitoring and evaluating variants is ongoing and crucial to understanding the evolution of this virus, in fighting COVID-19, and adapting strategies as needed,” she added. So far, the Delta variant is still dominant, Van Kerkhove said. Several variants, such as Alpha and Delta, have quickly spread to become the dominant variants in most of the world. Others are more prevalent in the region, including Beta and Gamma. Others have seemed disturbing, but have only caused sporadic outbursts.

