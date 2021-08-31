International experts describe the criteria for diagnosing diabetes remission





People with type 2 diabetes should be considered in remission after having maintained normal blood sugar levels for three months or more, according to a new consensus statementby the Endocrine Society, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Diabetes in the UK and the American Diabetes Association published in the Endocrine Society Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolismwith circle 10% of the American population has diabetes, and these numbers continue to grow. People with type 2 diabetes can achieve “remission” by maintaining normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without taking diabetes medication. There is still a lot of uncertainty about how long the forgiveness will last and what factors are associated with a return. A person may require ongoing support to prevent a relapse or a hyperglycemic episode, and the long-term effects of remission on mortality, heart health, and quality of life are not well understood. “Our international team of experts suggests an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least three months after stopping diabetes treatment as a common diagnostic criterion for diabetes remission,” said the statement’s author and member. Endocrine Society Matthew Riddle of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. Riddle is chair of the Diabetes Remission Consensus writing group that created the statement. “We also made suggestions to physicians observing patients experiencing remission and discussed further questions and unmet needs regarding predictors and outcomes.” The authors developed the following criteria to help clinicians and researchers evaluate and study diabetes remission using more consistent terminology and methods: Forgiveness should be defined as a return of HbA1c to less than 6.5% that occurs spontaneously or after an intervention and that lasts for at least three months in the absence of routine glucose-lowering pharmacotherapy. When HbA1c is determined to be an unreliable marker of long-term glycemic control, fasting plasma glucose of less than 126 mg / dL (<7.0 mmol / L) or HbA1c estimated to be less than 6.5% calculated from CGM can be used as alternative criteria Me HbA1c testing to document a remission should be performed only before an intervention and not earlier than three months after the start of the intervention or withdrawal of any glucose-lowering pharmacotherapy. Subsequent testing to determine long-term remission maintenance should be done at least annually, along with the routine recommended testing for possible complications of diabetes. “Removal of diabetes can occur more often due to advances in treatment,” said Amy Rothberg of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Mich. Rothberg represents the Endocrine Society as a member of the Diabetes Remittance Consensus writing group. “More research is needed to determine the frequency, duration, and effects on short-term and long-term medical outcomes of type 2 diabetes remission using the available interventions.” The manuscript received no external funding. Other authors of the study include: William Cefalu of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md .; Philip Evans of the University of Exeter in Exeter, MB; Hertzel Gerstein of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Michael Nauck from Ruhr Bochum University in Bochum, Germany; William Oh of the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York, NY; Amy Rothberg from the University of Michigan; Carel le Roux of University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland; Francesco Rubino of King’s College London, UK; Philip Schauer of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, LA; Roy Taylor of Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK; and Douglas Twenefour of Diabetes UK in London, UK Manuscript, “Consensus Report: Definition and Interpretation of Forgiveness in Type 2 Diabetes,” was published online, before it was printed.

