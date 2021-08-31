Canada Team >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News





The top 20 competitors will fight to represent Canada at the ESailing 2021 World Cup. After fighting for almost three months, the top 20 Canadians will face off practically on Tuesday, August 31st at 20:00 (Eastern Time) in the latest of the inaugural edition of the Canadian eSailing Championship. Cruise fans will be able to watch it as it happens, as the event will be broadcast live on Sail Canada’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SailCanada) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCciXPIoXyU-jGpWC62dX9mw) Hosted by two eSailors, Nick Allinson of Sail Canada and Nollind Van Bryce of Glenmore Sailing Club, the one-hour broadcast will begin at 8:00 pm (ET) and will include live action from the Virtual Regatta Inshore platform, entertainment analysis and interviews with key competitors. During the final stage of the Canadian eSailing 2021 Championship, participants will compete in six races on the 49er boat in Portsmouth country at a speed of 18 knots per mile. The top 10 participants in the overall standings after these six points earned before the final round will be disqualified will qualify for the World Cup held each year during the fall and sanctioned by World Sailing. The final date has not yet been confirmed. The final competitions of the Canadian eSailing 2021 Championship have been presented by Helly Hansen Canada, Proud Supporter of the Canadian eSailing Championship, and Parker & Bass, Money Prize Sponsor. Along with financial support for the event, Helly Hansen is donating to all 20 Canadian eSailing Championship finalists with a purchase benefit! For their part, Parker & Bass will offer cash prizes to the top three finalists: $ 500 for the gold medal, $ 300 for the silver medal and $ 200 for the bronze medal. Below are the first 19 confirmed competitors who will be competing in the Canadian eSailing Championship finals based on their season ranking. The list of finalists includes the 2016 Laser Lee Parkhill Olympics, who finished the season in first place overall, Arie Moffat, who competed in the 2019 Junior World Championships for 49er, and brothers Mattias and Andreas Koechli, fifth in Sail Canada 29er Youth last Championships, who will compete against their father Marco. 1. Lee Parkhill (LeeParkhill) Oakville, ON

2. Thomas Fogh (DaneSail_1) Mississauga, ON

3. Christophe Credico (Dirtbag470) Ottawa, ON

4. Andreas Koechli (SquishyPants :)) Toronto, ON

5. Keith Richardson (Kilo-Romeo) Toronto, ON

6. Marco Koechli (I14Birdman) Toronto, ON

7. Ghislain Cormier (Ariagis) Rivire-du-Loup, QC

8. PK Smith (torsail) Peterborough, ON

9. Dwayne Primeau (DPrime) Darmouth, NS

10. Scott Weakley (Shiny Sparks) Port Credit, ON

11. Arie Moffat (Arie) Kingston, ON

12. Felipe Cardoso (BRA_FC) Shannon, QC

13. AJ Keilty (King Keilty) Kingston, ON

14. Rob Emery (They like apples) Toronto, ON

15. Patrick Shearer (Wailing) -Sherwood Park, AB

16. Eli Lauritsen (Schmee) Regina, SK

17. Brett Slykerman (BSlykerman) Brantford, ON

18. Mattias Koechli (PortOption2592) Toronto, ON

19. Gerry Giffin (Oldguygif) Chester, NS More details, including the Competition Notice for the final, are available at www.sailing.ca/eSailingwith About Sail Canada

Founded in 1931, Sail Canada is the national governing body for the sport of sailing in the country. Sail Canada is a leading international cruising nation, proud of its world-class athletes, lifelong participants and inclusive culture. The organization and its members are committed to excellence by developing and training its leaders, athletes, sailors, instructors, coaches and officers. With the invaluable support of our partners, Provincial Sailing Associations and our member clubs, schools, organizations and stakeholders, sailing is promoted in all its forms. Setting standards and offering home pool podium programs for Canadians of all ages and abilities, from rafting boats, cruise sailing, windsurfing to motorbike cruising and accessible cruise, Sail Canada sails for all, sails to win and sails for life. A sport on the Olympic program since the first Games in 1896, except in 1904, the quest for success at these Games is what drives the focus of Sail Canada as Canadian athletes have so far achieved nine Olympic and five Paralympic medals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sailingscuttlebutt.com/2021/08/29/world-esailing-champs-team-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos