Connect with us

International

New Zealand Covid Update: Cases drop to 49 on assurance indication blocking is working | New Zeland

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


New cases of Covid-19 have continued to fall in New Zealand, in an early promising indication that the stringent blockade of countries is working and its latest outbreak could be under control.

The country announced 49 new cases on Tuesday, dropping for the second day in a row, from 53 cases on Monday and 83 on Sunday. It is the lowest number of new cases reported in the country in six days.

General Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the decline provides a further reassuring indication that our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus.

According to the latest modeling, Bloomfield said that the rate of virus reproduction in this outbreak now seems to be remaining below one, which means that cases will continue to fall.

Asked if New Zealanders should celebrate the latest results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would ask New Zealand to hold that view.

Every day for me is, another step, a little progress, but [its] too early. For me I want to see steady reductions over a period of time and I think in fact most people want to see it. It’s good to not see some of those high numbers we were just a few days ago.

This is another step. We still have a trip to go.

New Zealand has been in a severe level 4 blockade since August 17, when a single case of Covid-19 was detected in the general population. Since then, the total number of cases in the blast has risen to 612.

The severity of the Covid-19 infection is also very apparent to us, said Bloomfield, with 33 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care, two of whom were in ventilators. These hospitalizations obviously have a corrugated external effect on our communities [families], and my thoughts are with those individuals and their desires. Also of concern is the current Auckland outbreak, with six cases under the age of one.

Ardern said We have an 18-year-old in the hospital now. I do not think anyone can assume he is safe from this virus, so we all have a job to do. My request would be that we need everyone from all walks of life to do their best and be the best role models they can be.

Officials are still searching for how the virus entered the community. While the first cases were traced, through genomic testing, to a single quarantine facility in Auckland, they have not yet been able to identify exactly how someone outside the facility was infected.

Ardern said that of all the visible sources of human transmission to humans it would be fair to say that we have excluded most, if not all.

She said officials were now investigating theories as to how the virus could be transmitted through the air, without person-to-person transmission.

A number of people have been evacuated from west Auckland due to flooding this morning. Ardern said those emergency evacuations exceeded pandemic alert levels.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/31/new-zealand-covid-update-cases-drop-to-49-in-reassuring-indication-lockdown-is-working

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: