New Zealand Covid Update: Cases drop to 49 on assurance indication blocking is working | New Zeland

New cases of Covid-19 have continued to fall in New Zealand, in an early promising indication that the stringent blockade of countries is working and its latest outbreak could be under control.

The country announced 49 new cases on Tuesday, dropping for the second day in a row, from 53 cases on Monday and 83 on Sunday. It is the lowest number of new cases reported in the country in six days.

General Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the decline provides a further reassuring indication that our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus.

According to the latest modeling, Bloomfield said that the rate of virus reproduction in this outbreak now seems to be remaining below one, which means that cases will continue to fall.

Asked if New Zealanders should celebrate the latest results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would ask New Zealand to hold that view.

Every day for me is, another step, a little progress, but [its] too early. For me I want to see steady reductions over a period of time and I think in fact most people want to see it. It’s good to not see some of those high numbers we were just a few days ago.

This is another step. We still have a trip to go.

New Zealand has been in a severe level 4 blockade since August 17, when a single case of Covid-19 was detected in the general population. Since then, the total number of cases in the blast has risen to 612.

The severity of the Covid-19 infection is also very apparent to us, said Bloomfield, with 33 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care, two of whom were in ventilators. These hospitalizations obviously have a corrugated external effect on our communities [families], and my thoughts are with those individuals and their desires. Also of concern is the current Auckland outbreak, with six cases under the age of one.

Ardern said We have an 18-year-old in the hospital now. I do not think anyone can assume he is safe from this virus, so we all have a job to do. My request would be that we need everyone from all walks of life to do their best and be the best role models they can be.