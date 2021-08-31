Advocacy group launches COVID-19 announcements to ‘fill gap’ left by Alberta government officials

A group called ProtectOurProvinceAlberta on Monday launched a series of announcements about COVID-19 to “fill the gap” left by the provincial government, which has not held any pandemic conferences for weeks as the number of cases and hospitalizations increased.

ProtectOurProvince describes itself as athe basic coalition of doctors, scientists and citizens’ lawyers. It was formed in July in response to the reduction of Alberta COVID-19 protection measures.

The last time Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney addressed the Albanians was on August 9 at a conference announcing the expansion of a brewery in Edmonton that promised to create 25 jobs.

His office said last Thursday that he had been on holiday for two weeks, but he “was still able to fully communicate with his cabinet and senior officials as needed” and “participated in numerous briefings on topics important, including COVID-19. ” the statement said Kenney would return to work this week.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, meanwhile, has not spoken publicly since Aug. 13, when she delayed the province’s plans to lift testing, tracking and isolation measures until at least Sept. 27.

Providing the information the Albertans need

“We are trying to give Albertans some of the information they need to make safe decisions, and hopefully also give some of the leaders the information they need to make safe decisions,” said Dr Joe Vipond. emergency room doctor at Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, who has been outspoken against the government’s response to COVID-19.

On July 29, the Alberta government released its rules so that quarantine for close contacts of people infected with COVID would no longer be mandatory, contact trackersno longer report close contacts and asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

ProtectOurProvince says its announcements will be made by experts who “will analyze COVID’s daily statistics and provide feedback to help Albertans understand the risks and safeguards.”

“These announcements will seek to fill the gap created by our government,” the group said in an email announcement.

Doctors and scientists set the alarm during Monday’s conference, on the current state of hospitalizations and the deterioration of the fourth wave.

“The vacuum of leadership and knowledge we have had over the last three to four weeks is very disturbing to me and unacceptable,” said Dr. Kate Bisby, a family doctor.

Alberta reported 3,056 new cases of COVID over the weekend with a positivity rate of 10.41 percent, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus reached 401.

There were 11,426 active cases in Alberta, an increase of 1,771 from the last data update. Ontario, a province with about three times as many people as Alberta, has 6,028 cases.

More than 15,000 conference attendees and panelists received questions from viewers on topics ranging from the risk posed by COVID-19 to the Alberta Alberta movement to deliver third doses to people with compromised immunity.

Vipond noted the growing number of cases and the positivity of the test, as well as a doubling time that has dropped to 13 days, as some of the reasons for concern.

“We really do not have much to do before the system is completely overloaded, not only because of the number of cases, but because of fatigue,” said Dr Ilan Schwartz. “I have never seen my colleagues in the ICU more desperate over the past week because this wave is completely preventable.”

Upcoming information will cover the safe return to school, on Wednesday, and the importance of air broadcast, on Friday.

