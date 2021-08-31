Colorado orders vaccines for health care workers at licensed facilities





Colorado health care workers at about 3,800 licensed facilities across the state should be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October, the State Board of Health voted in an emergency session Monday evening. The new vaccine mandate applies to staff and contractors who interact with patients or clients in assisted living homes, nursing homes, hospitals, inns, community clinics, and a range of other health care settings regulated by the board. The mandate does not apply to individual practitioners, doctors’ offices or emergency care centers. The board enforced the temporary emergency rule in a 6-1 vote after Gov. Jared Polis on August 17 asked to consider an immediate vaccination mandate. During a two-hour public meeting on Monday attended by virtually 1,000 people, about twice as many spoke out against the mandate as spoke in his favor, with some healthcare professionals arguing that vaccination was a personal choice. that should not be imposed on employees under the threat of job loss. “If my job can force me to take a drug under duress or lose my job, what else can I be forced to do?” asked Lorissa ArgoRay, a registered nurse. “On behalf of all healthcare workers, we deserve better.” Some speakers also suggested that employees give up instead of getting the vaccine, which they said could exacerbate existing staff shortages at health care facilities. The new rule requires health care facilities to employ only vaccinated workers after October 31st. There are concerns that if we have a very rigid arrangement and it is too severe, that 10 to 20% of the medical staff will not want to comply, said Republican Richard Holtorf, a Republican who represents nine counties in eastern Colorado. Peoplesht very easy for people in my district to drive into Kansas or work in a facility in Oklahoma or New Mexico. So we have a very big concern about how this rule will be implemented and what the impact will be for rural Colorado. The vaccine mandate allows individuals to seek medical or religious exemptions from their employers. Individual health care institutions will set specific guidelines for what qualifies as an exemption, and facilities will be able to seek waivers from the state to allow less than 100% of their employees to be vaccinated. Such facilities will be required to submit COVID-19 mitigation plans. The state will not regulate or issue individual exemptions from the vaccine mandate. Facilities will also be required to submit data to the state on vaccination rates twice a month, starting October 1st. This reporting requirement is one of several components of the emergency rule that may change when the board considers on October 21st whether to make the emergency rule a permanent rule, said Randy Kuykendall, director of health facilities and EMS division. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The public contribution will again be welcomed during that meeting, he said. Among those who spoke in favor of the vaccine mandate at Monday’s meeting were senior medical officials at UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado – both of whom have already implemented vaccine mandates for staff or placed additional requirements on those employees who do not receive them. Denver Health, SCL Health and Boulder Community Health are among the medical systems that also have some level of vaccine demand. “This is the right thing to do for our patients,” said David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

