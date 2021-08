What is C.1.2, the new Covid variant in South Africa, and should we worry? | health

A new Covid variant unveiled in South Africa has made headlines worldwide.

On Monday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa issued an alert for C.1.2 descent, saying it had been detected in all provinces in the country but at a relatively low rate.

C.1.2 was first discovered in May, the alarm said, but Delta is still the dominant variant spreading to South Africa and the world.

or pre-printed newspaper, without peer review published in connection with the variant said C.1.2 has since been discovered in most provinces in South Africa and in seven other countries including Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Line C.1.2 has attracted the attention of scientists because despite its low percentage in the population, it possesses mutations within the genome similar to those seen in variants of interest and variants of concern, such as the Delta variant, as well as some additional mutations with Me

So what do we know about the new variant and how worried should we be?