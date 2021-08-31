What is C.1.2, the new Covid variant in South Africa, and should we worry? | health

A new Covid variant unveiled in South Africa has made headlines worldwide.

On Monday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa issued an alert for C.1.2 descent, saying it had been detected in all provinces in the country but at a relatively low rate.

C.1.2 was first discovered in May, the alarm said, but Delta is still the dominant variant spreading to South Africa and the world.

C.1.2 was discovered in most provinces in South Africa and in seven other countries including Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Line C.1.2 has attracted the attention of scientists because despite its low percentage in the population, it possesses mutations within the genome similar to those seen in variants of interest and variants of concern, such as the Delta variant, as well as some additional mutations

So what do we know about the new variant and how worried should we be?

Not yet. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases is continuing to monitor the frequency of C.1.2 and examine how it behaves. Tests to assess the impact of the mutations he possesses on infectivity and vaccine resistance are still ongoing. To date, the virus has not met WHO criteria to qualify as a concern or interest variant.

Disturbing variants, such as Delta, are those that show increased transmissibility, virulence or change in clinical disease, and a decrease in the effectiveness of public and social health measures.

Variants of interest are those that show that they cause community transmission in multiple groups, and which have been discovered in multiple locations but have not yet necessarily been proven to be more virulent or transmissible.

Then why was an alarm given?

A virologist and lecturer in immunology and infectious disease with the Central Clinical School of the University of Sydney, Dr Megan Steain, said this is due to the specific mutations contained in C.1.2.

It contains quite a few key mutations we see in other variants that have become variants of interest or concern, Steain said. Whenever we see those particular mutations appear, get married as if you have a variant to see what it will do. These mutations can affect things such as whether the immune response is avoided, or transmitted faster.

It will take some time for scientists to do laboratory tests to see if the virus is actually more suitable, she said.

While we can say that there are some key mutations that have made other variants more infectious, often what we find is that mutations work in synergy together, which can generally lead to a more suitable virus, potentially, or a weaker virus.

All of these laboratory studies take a long time. There is a lot of work to be done.

Is it possible for this variant to be extinguished?

Yes. Covid-19 variants appear all the time and many of them disappear before they become a real problem. Many variants of viruses are very fragile.

The key mutants are those that survive change and persist, and begin to transcend variants of the past, which is what we saw with Delta.

C.1.2 would have to be good enough, capable enough and fast enough to overcome Delta at this stage, Steain said. I think they were still very much at a point where this could be extinguished, the prevalence is really low.

We saw this with the Beta version, and other disturbing variants, where there seemed to be a problem, they even had areas where they aired and spread quite well. But then they did not really get it over time and were overtaken by other disturbing variants that are able to transmit faster. And so they basically just die.

This could easily still happen with C.1.2.

What do scientists mean when they talk about a more convenient variant?

Using Delta as an example, it means that he has gained some mutations which allow him to replicate faster and enter the cells more efficiently.

We refer to it as affinity; the ability with which it is able to capture and bind to host cell receptors that allow virus particles to enter cells, Steain said. It’s better to be prepared and ready to catch the cells and get in and start an infection in the first place. And then it seems to recur a little faster as well, so it makes more virus particles in a shorter period of time.

Do we know if vaccines will be effective against C.1.2?

We can make an educated assumption based on some of the mutations it has, in what is similar to what we have seen in other variants like beta as well as Delta, Steain said.

So we think, perhaps, the serum will not be neutralized as well as it would be against an ancestral strain. But until we do those experiments, it’s really speculative. We have to keep in mind that the vaccine so far seems to be holding up really, really well in terms of preventing severe infection and hospitalizations and deaths from variants. They are really good at preventing this.