NSW Covid Update: Health personnel redirected from hotel quarantine to stressed hospital system | New South Wales

New South Wales will halve the number of international travelers it accepts for at least a month, so that health workers within the hotel quarantine system can be redistributed to the hospital system of pressured states.

NSW on Tuesday reported 1,164 local Covid cases and three deaths. The prime minister, Gladys Berejiklian, said two-thirds of the adult population had now received at least one first dose of the Covid vaccine.

But she warned that hospitals would be further aggravated with additional cases in the coming weeks and staff had to be redeployed within the health system.

At the moment we have thousands of staff taking care of our international arrivals, returning to the Aussies, even though there are only four overnight cases in the hotel quarantine, Berejiklian said. This obviously needs adjustment.

Berejiklian said that for returning travelers who had been vaccinated twice, home quarantine was a logical place to process them and it would be better [health] staff working in our ICUs or giving people vaccines.

We have been offered to go down in half now, which is what we have accepted for next month. Of course we were hoping to get it, said the prime minister.

NSW’s current international arrival rate of about 1,505 the largest of any state will be reduced to about 750 from next week, but may increase again after the state reaches a double vaccination rate of 70% of the adult population in October .

Up to that point, Berejiklian hoped that home quarantine would be in place and that the state could repatriate a larger portion of Australians, including those from other states, in time to spend Christmas at home.

Questions about the capacity of ICU health systems dominated the daily press conference on Tuesday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard criticized the NSW Nurses Union, Nurses and Midwives Association for negativity when raising concerns about overworked nurses.

What if you all go out and come back and be a little more positive. That’s not helpful, Hazzard said of the union concerns.

The Guardian Australia found that Sydney intensive care nurses were increasing sedative doses for some patients to help manage their workload.

Hazzard also dismissed Australian Medical Association concerns after the Guardian Australia reported that the AMA leadership suspected the state could staff 2,000 additional ICU beds without having to relocate hospital patients who needed lower levels of care into their homes. to be cared for by general practitioners.