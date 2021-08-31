Connect with us

International

NSW Covid Update: Health personnel redirected from hotel quarantine to stressed hospital system | New South Wales

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 


New South Wales will halve the number of international travelers it accepts for at least a month, so that health workers within the hotel quarantine system can be redistributed to the hospital system of pressured states.

NSW on Tuesday reported 1,164 local Covid cases and three deaths. The prime minister, Gladys Berejiklian, said two-thirds of the adult population had now received at least one first dose of the Covid vaccine.

But she warned that hospitals would be further aggravated with additional cases in the coming weeks and staff had to be redeployed within the health system.

At the moment we have thousands of staff taking care of our international arrivals, returning to the Aussies, even though there are only four overnight cases in the hotel quarantine, Berejiklian said. This obviously needs adjustment.

Berejiklian said that for returning travelers who had been vaccinated twice, home quarantine was a logical place to process them and it would be better [health] staff working in our ICUs or giving people vaccines.

We have been offered to go down in half now, which is what we have accepted for next month. Of course we were hoping to get it, said the prime minister.

NSW’s current international arrival rate of about 1,505 the largest of any state will be reduced to about 750 from next week, but may increase again after the state reaches a double vaccination rate of 70% of the adult population in October .

Up to that point, Berejiklian hoped that home quarantine would be in place and that the state could repatriate a larger portion of Australians, including those from other states, in time to spend Christmas at home.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Questions about the capacity of ICU health systems dominated the daily press conference on Tuesday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard criticized the NSW Nurses Union, Nurses and Midwives Association for negativity when raising concerns about overworked nurses.

What if you all go out and come back and be a little more positive. That’s not helpful, Hazzard said of the union concerns.

The Guardian Australia found that Sydney intensive care nurses were increasing sedative doses for some patients to help manage their workload.

Hazzard also dismissed Australian Medical Association concerns after the Guardian Australia reported that the AMA leadership suspected the state could staff 2,000 additional ICU beds without having to relocate hospital patients who needed lower levels of care into their homes. to be cared for by general practitioners.

Covid hospital admissions increased by 31 in one day to 871 on Tuesday with 143 people now in intensive care with the virus and 58 of them requiring ventilation.

Of those in the ICU, 122 had not been vaccinated, while 13 had received the first dose and eight patients had received both doses. Those dual vaccinated patients in the ICU are understood to have serious underlying health conditions.

Of the 143 people in the ICU, 11 were in their 20s, 19 were in their 30s and 68 were aged 40-59.

There were 54 new cases in western NSW reported on Tuesday, with 32 in Dubbo, eight in Bourke, five in Wellington and five in Bathurst.

In the far west of the state, there were four additional cases in Wilcannia, which has the majority of the indigenous population. Hazzard dismissed questions about the state government’s responsibility for the current outbreak in Wilcannia, suggesting it was the responsibility of federal governments to vaccinate at-risk groups.

Quick guide

How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia

show

Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF

Thank you for your comment.

Of the three deaths, a woman in her 50s from southwest Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital. She was unvaccinated. A man in his 80s died at St Vincents Hospital and a man in his 90s died at Campbelltown Hospital each had received a dose.

An explosion at Parklea Jail had increased to 75 cases. It caused blockages in other correctional facilities with concerns that inmates being transported between prisons might have spread the virus.

Hazzard on Tuesday also attacked those who had resisted being vaccinated.

Go and get vaccinated. Not being vaccinated is right and satisfying in the extreme amid a pandemic. Go and get vaccinated and be fair to the rest of the community, said the health minister.

Berejiklian said that based on health data, the state could reach 7 million vaccines this week. However, she refused to disclose the modeling of the health department predicting that intensive care hospital admissions would peak in October. She insisted that the modeling showed some different results and how October looks depends on what we do.

I will not remove the numbers from the air, said the Prime Minister. When experts say there are a number of possibilities that can result, it is not appropriate to pull numbers out of the air because I would be doing everyone a disservice.

Western and southwestern Sydney continued to generate the majority of new Covid cases, however other Sydney regions risked being classified as a disturbing LGA and placed under stricter restrictions including a curfew.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/31/nsw-covid-update-health-staff-redirected-from-hotel-quarantine-to-stressed-hospital-system

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: