Announcement for the Ontario Vaccine Certification Program for the pending Tuesday





A scheduled announcement for a provincial vaccine certificate program which was scheduled for Tuesday is pending. Sources had told CityNews earlier in the day that Prime Minister Doug Ford was set to unveil his plans on Tuesday, finally obeying pressure from opposition leaders and numerous health organizations who have called for a test administered in provincial way of the vaccine system. The provincial cabinet is said to be debating various elements of the program that would restrict access to certain non-essential services based on vaccination status. Ford has long opposed the idea, saying that as of July 15 he “would not do it” and that it was not in favor of a “divided society”. RELATED: Vaccine certification program to be introduced by the Ford government: resources Local health medical officers have talked about implementing their regional programs, but have urged the provincial government to take the lead for simplicity. Similar systems have already been announced in British Columbia and Quebec. On Monday, GTHA Presidents and Presidents issued a statement saying they can hardly wait for the details of a provincial trial of the vaccination program. “We believe that such a comprehensive provincial system coupled with appropriate implementation guidelines will be crucial to safeguarding the progress we have made in combating COVID-19 and helping us all fight a fourth wave and The Delta variant both represent ongoing challenges to the significant progress made to date, ”read a statement from the group, which includes the mayors of Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Hamilton and Aurora. Ontario opposition parties held a joint meeting with key actors in the province on Monday, including healthcare and education groups, to discuss a certificate or passport program. NDP health critic France Gelinas, and leaders of the Green and Liberal parties, specifically stressed that the certification system should be clear and simple, easy to use, usable in areas where a mobile phone may not receive an excellent signal, and most importantly consistent for the whole province. Gelinas says the phrase, do not invent the wheel came up at the stakeholder meeting, with the suggestion that a copy and paste of the Quebec system would work well for Ontario.

