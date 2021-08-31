The WHO says the Delta variant is now dominant in the Philippines





Gaea Katreena Cabico – Philstar.com 31 August 2021 | 12:24 pm

The spread to the Delta community was also confirmed MANILA, Philippines-Most of the latest samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center are of the Delta hyper-adhesive variant of COVID-19, making it the most dominant variant in the Philippines, the World Health Organization said Monday. The Delta variant was found in 68.98% of the 748 samples listed recently. “The Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the Philippines [based on] the existing data we are seeing, “Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative in the Philippines, told a news conference. Abeyasinghe also confirmed the spread in the community of the Delta variant, which is the fastest and strongest form of coronavirus causing COVID-19. “Are we in the community broadcast? Sure. We know the Delta variant is spreading very fast, [is] the more transmissible, the shorter the incubation period. So, yes, with this kind of broadcasting, with this kind of numbers we are broadcasting in the community with the Delta variant, “he added. Community transmission occurs when there is a cluster of cases and there is no longer a link between individuals who have been contracted with COVID-19. Last week, the Department of Health confirmed the spread of the Delta variant to the community in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. The Philippines is battling an increase in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, which is putting pressure on the country’s healthcare system. The government reported 22,366 new cases on Sunday – the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began. “We know that the Delta variant, due to its high transmissibility, will replace the other disturbing variants and so what we are seeing here in the Philippines is not unique. It has been seen in many other countries,” Abeyasinghe said. Health authorities have so far detected 1,789 cases of the Delta variant. Abeyasinghe called on unvaccinated elderly and people with concomitant diseases to receive COVID-19 injections. “What we are seeing in regions like the National Capital Region, where the vaccination rate is higher, we are seeing less serious diseases, fewer deaths and fewer mortality rates because vaccines work,” he said. , while encouraging the public to follow minimum public health protocols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/08/31/2123862/who-says-delta-variant-now-dominant-philippines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos